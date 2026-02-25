I got to play with the new Galaxy S26 series, and it feels like the ultimate Pixel experience with smarter AI and the coolest display I've seen on a phone

The new Galaxy S26 series has landed, and while the phones themselves may not look like huge departures from their predecessors, Samsung has packed in a number of useful innovations and welcome spec bumps. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, in particular, brings the most interesting features, including upgraded cameras and a new display technology that negates the need for a privacy screen protector.

But most interesting of all is how Samsung is positioning these phones. The deep integration of AI shows how the Galaxy S series is following in the footsteps of Google’s Pixel, transforming its suite of AI features into something more proactive and ingrained into each experience.

My hands-on time with the Galaxy S26 series left me quite impressed, even if many of the new features reminded me of the Pixel 10 series and even Motorola.

This year, Samsung decided to keep the design of the Galaxy S26 family a bit more unified. That means, instead of the Ultra looking like a distant, but better cousin, all phones look nearly identical. Aside from the new vertical camera housing for the main three cameras on each phone, I didn’t notice much difference from last-generation phones. However, it’s when I looked closer at the Galaxy S26 Ultra that I noticed its corners are more rounded, which gives it a softer, less stern look.

Samsung says the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also its thinnest Ultra phone, and at first glance, it certainly looks it. When I put it next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I could barely tell the difference, but the weight difference is more noticeable, as the S26 Ultra doesn’t feel like an absolute brick in your hand.