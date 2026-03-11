I used the OPPO Find N6 — this is the creaseless foldable I've always wanted

Click for next article

Chinese brands are pushing the boundaries of foldable tech, and OPPO is proving that point once again with the introduction of the Find N6. The foldable builds on the success of last year's Find N5, with slight tweaks to the design to make it easier to hold and use, and new color variants.

The biggest upgrade this year is around the inner panel; the Find N6 has a creaseless panel without a visible crease, and it's a monumental step in the evolution of foldables. OPPO calls this the Zero-Feel Crease, and it's made possible by a combination of a new hinge architecture and a new flexible display.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Basically, the Find N6 has a new hinge mechanism that's unlike any other foldable, and it results in the device having a fully-flat inner panel without any noticeable crease. I used the Find N6 for the better part of two days now, and the creaseless inner panel makes such a big difference that I don't want to switch to another foldable.

You can still make out a crease along the middle when you see the foldable at an off-axis angle, but it is considerably less pronounced than what you get with the Z Fold 7, or even the Vivo X Fold 5. And in regular use, I didn't see the crease at all.