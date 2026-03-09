OPPO Find N6 is launching globally March 17, and I'm very excited about this feature

Click for next article

OPPO hasn't put a foot wrong in the last 15 months, and the Find X9 Pro continues to be my favorite Android phone. The brand is switching gears to talk about its foldable plans, with the Find N6 slated to launch globally on March 17. OPPO's Find N5 is still going strong, and I'm excited to see what the N6 has to deliver.

While OPPO isn't sharing too many details at this point, the brand is touting a new Zero-Feel Crease panel as a key feature. If you've used a book-style foldable in the past, you'll know that there's a visible crease along the middle — there's no way to avoid that because of the hinge. Well, OPPO says the Find N6 will come with a crease that isn't noticeable in daily use, and that is a bold claim, one I'll be putting to the test once I get my hands on the foldable.

To its credit, OPPO did a good job in this area even with the Find N3 and Find N5; both foldables had a crease that wasn't anywhere as noticeable as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Pixel 10 Pro Fold. But to have a crease that isn't noticeable at all is a huge upgrade, and it should give OPPO a sizeable edge.

"The OPPO Find N series has always led the foldable market by being on the front end of innovative technologies," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. "With Find N6, we have achieved a major breakthrough in hinge architecture and display materials. By introducing the industry's first Zero-Feel Crease, we are opening up new possibilities for what a foldable smartphone experience can be."

Other than that, the teaser image shows that the Find N6 will be available in an orange color; unlike the bright hue of the iPhone 17 Pro, it looks like OPPO is going with a pastel shade, and I like how it looks. OPPO says it added gold to the hinge to give it a uniform rose gold finish, and the Find N6 will also be sold in a Stellar Titanium color as well.

The Find N6 is slated to be one of the thinnest foldables, and it is getting a new 200MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system. It's clear that OPPO is positioning this device as quite the upgrade, and to that effect, the Find N6 will get stylus integration as well, with a new accessory set to go on sale alongside the foldable.

I used all the major foldables, and it's evident that Chinese manufacturers are doing a better job with the hinge. If OPPO actually manages to deliver a foldable with a crease-less design, it will be a huge deal, and it will be interesting to see how other brands counter the move.

The global launch means the Find N6 will make its debut outside China, but that doesn't mean it will come to western markets — we'll need to wait until the launch to know about global availability. Having used the Find N5 extensively, I want to see how the N6 differs from last year's foldable, and if it able to make a meaningful dent in Samsung's foldable presence.