OPPO Find N6 is launching globally March 17, and I'm very excited about this feature

OPPO is touting a Zero-Feel Crease on the Find N6, and I can't wait to try it out.

OPPO hasn't put a foot wrong in the last 15 months, and the Find X9 Pro continues to be my favorite Android phone. The brand is switching gears to talk about its foldable plans, with the Find N6 slated to launch globally on March 17. OPPO's Find N5 is still going strong, and I'm excited to see what the N6 has to deliver.

While OPPO isn't sharing too many details at this point, the brand is touting a new Zero-Feel Crease panel as a key feature. If you've used a book-style foldable in the past, you'll know that there's a visible crease along the middle — there's no way to avoid that because of the hinge. Well, OPPO says the Find N6 will come with a crease that isn't noticeable in daily use, and that is a bold claim, one I'll be putting to the test once I get my hands on the foldable.

I used all the major foldables, and it's evident that Chinese manufacturers are doing a better job with the hinge. If OPPO actually manages to deliver a foldable with a crease-less design, it will be a huge deal, and it will be interesting to see how other brands counter the move.

The global launch means the Find N6 will make its debut outside China, but that doesn't mean it will come to western markets — we'll need to wait until the launch to know about global availability. Having used the Find N5 extensively, I want to see how the N6 differs from last year's foldable, and if it able to make a meaningful dent in Samsung's foldable presence.

Harish Jonnalagadda
Senior Editor - Mobile

Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor overseeing mobile coverage. In his current role, he leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.

