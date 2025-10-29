What you need to know

OPPO’s Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are officially going international after their China launch, with a focus on premium design, AI, and imaging power.

Both run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip with ColorOS 16 (Android 16).

The Find X9 Pro packs a massive 7,500mAh battery, while the Find X9 carries 7,025mAh, both supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Find X9 starts at €999, and the X9 Pro at €1,299, with European sales kicking off in late November before expanding globally.

After launching in China, the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are now officially global, and they’ve packed some absurdly large batteries and wild camera tech for the trip.

Unveiled in Barcelona, the series brings refined design and a stronger focus on AI and imaging, gunning straight for the biggest players in the flagship space.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. OPPO also leaned heavily into AI this year, introducing smarter tools like AI Portrait Glow, which fine-tunes lighting in selfies, and AI Mind Space, designed to organize thoughts and ideas more naturally.

Battery behemoths

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Find X9 Pro is the standout performer, packing a huge 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, while the standard Find X9 isn’t far behind with 7,025mAh and the same charging speeds. Both models sport AMOLED displays — 6.59 inches for the Find X9 and 6.78 inches for the Pro — each featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.

On the optics side, the Find X9 Pro boasts a 200MP telephoto sensor with 3× periscope zoom. It also supports an optional detachable teleconverter lens for up to 10× native optical zoom, a first for OPPO. The regular Find X9 still holds its own with a triple 50MP rear setup, offering much of the same imaging prowess without costing extra.

Design-wise, the phones feel premium yet distinctive. The Find X9 series features flat edges and aluminum frames that give them a modern look. OPPO also introduced new colorways — the Find X9 comes in Velvet Red, Space Black, and Titanium Grey, while the Pro model offers Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. Both are built tough with IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings, so they can handle spills and splashes.

Smart shortcut

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

A new hardware addition, the Snap Key, lets users instantly trigger key functions like the camera or AI features. And while the Find X9 Pro is clearly the top-tier model, the standard variant gives buyers a more affordable entry point without cutting too many corners.

The Find X9 starts at €999 (around $1,165) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the Find X9 Pro begins at €1,299 (around $1,515) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both will roll out across Europe by late November, followed by other global markets through OPPO’s online stores, retail partnerships, and interactive in-store displays.