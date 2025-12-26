Here's your first look at the OnePlus phone with a massive 9,000 mAh battery

What you need to know

OnePlus Turbo has leaked with a massive 9,000mAh battery.

The phone follows OnePlus' recent design language, featuring a minimal look with a rectangular dual-camera module.

The lower variant packs a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, and 80W fast charging support.

We recently learned that OnePlus is working on a smartphone with a massive 9,000mAh battery, and now leaked images of the device have surfaced online, giving us an early glimpse at what's coming.

OnePlus (on Weibo) confirmed that it's working on a new Turbo series of smartphones focused on gaming, with large batteries acting as the USP. According to reports, there will be two variants, and Android Headlines has now published images of the lower-powered model.

The device shown is said to carry the codename "Prado" and follows a familiar design language seen on recent OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. It features a rectangular camera module in the top-left corner housing dual cameras. The phone appears to have a glossy back with a blue-greenish finish, though it's unclear whether the material is plastic or glass.

This new OnePlus phone is built around a massive battery