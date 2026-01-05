Leaked specs reveal Motorola Signature as a premium phone with unmatched long-term updates

What you need to know

A new leak claims the Motorola Signature pairs a 6.99mm design with a massive 6.8-inch, 6,200-nit AMOLED screen, and a silicon-carbon 5,200mAh battery.

The phone is poised to offer seven years of OS updates, matching Google and Samsung's flagship-level software commitment.

While it's said to skip the Elite version of the Snapdragon chip, it should compensate with up to 16GB of RAM.

When you think of a top-tier flagship, Motorola probably isn't the first brand that comes to mind. You might picture Samsung’s Ultra series or the latest Pixel. But if a new leak is accurate, the Motorola Signature isn't just joining the conversation — it wants to stand out.

Motorola appears to be making a big change, combining a stylish design with the kind of long-term software support we usually only see from Google and Samsung.

According to the leaked spec sheet courtesy of Evan Blass on X, the phone features a large 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display that can reach 6,200 nits of brightness, all in a body just 6.99mm thick. That’s slimmer than most phones today.

Usually, a thin frame means shorter battery life, but Motorola supposedly uses a silicon-carbon 5,200mAh battery. The phone is also said to support 90W wired charging with the included charger and 50W wireless charging.

The Signature is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, not the Elite version found in the latest and greatest Android phones like the OnePlus 15. Does that matter? For most people, it really doesn’t. It’s similar to the Pixel approach, where the chip easily handles daily tasks, AI features, and gaming, even if it doesn’t lead in benchmark tests. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this phone should run smoothly.

In the past, buying a Motorola meant you’d be stuck with an old Android version after two years. That's about to change, as the Signature apparently comes with Android 16 and promises seven years of OS and security updates. This puts Motorola on the same level as the Pixel and Galaxy S series for long-term support.

It also appears that Motorola hasn’t cut corners on the cameras either. Instead of a basic 2MP macro sensor, the rear setup supposedly has three 50MP cameras. The main one is a Sony LYTIA 828 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. There’s also an ultrawide lens that works as a macro lens, and a Sony LYTIA 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, you may get a 50MP front camera.

There were rumors about a built-in stylus, but the new leak doesn’t mention it, so it’s best not to expect one. The only detail left is the price. If Motorola can offer this phone for less than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, it could become the surprise hit of 2026.