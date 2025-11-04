Amazon just unleashed a new batch of Black Friday deals — here are the TOP 10 offers that Android fans should actually care about

The best Black Friday deals are expected to go live on November 28th, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping a number of outstanding offers early. Whether you're looking a versatile Fire tablet or a super-powered Android phone, keep reading for all of my favorite early Black Friday deals available at Amazon right now.

I'm talking about offers like 50% off the popular Amazon Fire HD 10, or this early Black Friday deal that knocks 38% off the Fitbit Charge 6. I haven't seen prices this low since Prime Day, which is making me a little curious about the retailer's standing around Black Friday: if Amazon is already discounting tech this much, what does it mean for the upcoming sale weekend?

Only time will tell, but if you don't want to wait until November 28th, now's your chance to enjoy some Black Friday-level prices early. Oh, and if you didn't find anything today, feel free to bookmark this page and check back later - I'll keep adding new discounts to this guide as we approach the big day.

Early Black Friday Amazon deals

Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon Over a year since its release date, and the Pixel Watch 3 continues to be one of the best Wear OS watches on the market. Grab the 45mm configuration ahead of Black Friday and you'll score a $100 discount. Deals on any Pixel Watch are pretty rare, so don't mess this up!

Read more Read less ▼ Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of our favorite Fire tablets, balancing some solid performance with a Full HD display and some great battery life. The device is already a good value at full price, but slap on a 50% early Black Friday discount and it's a steal.

Read more Read less ▼ Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 $599 at Amazon Currently 25% off at Amazon, the base model Google Pixel 10 is a compact flagship with powerful Tensor G5 performance, seven years of guaranteed software support, and loads of AI-boosted software features.

Read more Read less ▼ Fitbit Charge 6: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon Need a new fitness tracker? The Fitbit Charge 6 is an obvious pick, with a classic design, outstanding battery life, and all of the accurate health and fitness tracking features that have made the brand famous. Weeks before Black Friday, Amazon is slashing a straight 38% off the popular wearable.

Read more Read less ▼ Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $79.94 at Amazon If you need a straightforward pair of earbuds that won't break the bank, look no further than the Beats Studio Buds. These buds feature surprisingly-decent noise cancellation with up to 24 hours of battery life (using the charging case), and now you can score a pair with a whopping 47% discount.

Read more Read less ▼ Moto G Power 5G (2024) 128GB: $299.99 $129.99 at Amazon To be sure, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is not a great device, but it's decent enough, and at this price it's an absolute steal. For just 130 bucks, you're getting a 2024 Motorola phone with 8GB of RAM, awesome battery life, and a vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz display.

Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256GB: $749.99 $649.99 at Amazon The 'Fan Edition' Galaxy Tab S10 FE boasts a lovely 90Hz display with useful AI features and an S Pen stylus included in the box. At full price, the Tab S10 FE might be a hard sell, but this $100 discount makes the slab and easier pill to swallow.

Read more Read less ▼ Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank: $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon Currently chilling with a 36% discount at Amazon, this portable power bank from Anker lets you charge up to three devices simultaneously with a 87W output.

Read more Read less ▼ Moto G Stylus (2025) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon With the Moto G Stylus (2025), Motorola proves once again that you don't need to pay "Ultra" prices to enjoy the convenience of a stylus phone. For just 300 bucks right now, you're getting a versatile device with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and, yes, a built-in stylus pen.

Read more Read less ▼ Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $349 $199 at Amazon These Bose QuietComfort headphones boast great sound with ANC (active noise cancellation) and long battery life. Amazon's early Black Friday sale is now slashing 43% off the price of the cans, knocking them down to only $199 for a limited time.

Black Friday FAQ

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will occur on November 28th this year. As usual, that's the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, and it will be followed by Cyber Monday on December 1st. Most of the best deals will be available on Friday, but you can expect to see loads of great offers throughout the entire weekend.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

If you're looking for good old-fashioned discounts on Android tech, start by checking regular Big Box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also find verified refurbished devices through sites like Backmarket.com. If you don't mind a bit of fine print, you should also check with your phone carrier to see what sort of promotions they're running around Black Friday. You never know, you might even get a free phone out of the deal.