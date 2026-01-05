CES 2026: Audeze Maxwell 2 is a planar headset like no other — it has unbelievable sound quality, Bluetooth 5.3 LE with LDAC, and even AuraCast

I use Audeze's MM-500 daily, and I think it is the ideal planar headset if you want fantastic sound quality. But what if you're a gamer? That's where the Maxwell comes into the equation; the headset also has a planar driver, but it has a few additional features that make it a better choice as a gaming headset.

And now, Audeze is launching the Maxwell 2, bringing better audio quality, flexible connectivity, and a few tweaks to the design that make it comfortable to wear. I've used the headset for a few days now, but I'm not ready to do a full review just yet (that's coming next week), but the broad strokes is that the Maxwell 2 does all the same things as its predecessor, while integrating a few oft-requested features, including tighter bass, Bluetooth 5.3 LE connectivity, much better mic, and AuraCast integration.

The result is a headset that absolutely shines. I like that Audeze focused on the gaming side of things with this release; while the Maxwell had great sound, it didn't quite hold up quite as well as its rivals when it came to the extras — that isn't an issue on the Maxwell 2. The headset has a ventilated headband that's just better, and the new detachable mic has double the bandwidth, physical controls, and AI-facilitated noise isolation.

The design itself is nearly identical, but Audeze is bringing additional customizability by enabling unique face plate designs — including 3D-printed choices. The headset is comfortable to wear, and it isn't as fatiguing as the brand's other products. I also like that there's Bluetooth 5.3 LE, and Audeze added LDAC codec, making the Maxwell 2 a great choice to use with Android phones.

Audeze paid a lot of attention to the sound, and the Maxwell 2 is without any shadow of a doubt the best-sounding gaming headset you can buy. The planar drivers combined with the brand's unique tuning create a level of immersion that you just don't get on most other headsets, and it goes well beyond gaming — you can use the Maxwell 2 to listen to music, and as a regular Bluetooth headset with your phone.

It's this extensibility that I like the most about the headset. Battery life is pretty great too, and while I need to test the headset a little more to gauge real-world numbers, Audeze touts 80 hours between charges, with USB-C and fast charging available.

The Maxwell 2 is debuting at the same $329 price point as its predecessor, and the headset is now on sale at Audeze's site. While it is a lot of cash to shell out toward a headset, the planar driver and all the other features make it a great choice even if you're not a gamer.