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What you need to know

Samsung is allegedly working on a new pair of earbuds called the "Galaxy Buds Able," which could feature an open-ear design.

Rumors claim this design might also feature bone conduction to transmit sound via vibrations "through the user's cheekbones."

It was stated that bone conduction can lack audio richness, which is what users overseas have praised the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for, as the latest series saw positive sales.

Rumors about a new Galaxy Buds form factor are stirring speculation about how it will deliver sound.

A report from SammyGuru claims to have discovered an early glimpse at what Samsung's alleged "Galaxy Buds Able" could look like. The design, supposedly found via One UI's software, suggests the company is opting for an open-ear "clip design" for the Buds Able. While open-ear designs typically hug the user's ear, the publication alleges another aspect: bone conduction.

Android Central's Take There's very little to this leaked design, but it gives a pretty decent look at what it might offer. While we're missing the finer details, "everything" else is there. It's a familiar design, I'll say that, if we consider the competition. This is my first time being exposed to the bone conduction term, and it has me very curious.

It's been reported that the Galaxy Buds Able might forgo standard audio drivers in favor of bone conduction technology. It explains that such a method relies on the transmission of vibrations "through the cheekbones" for sound. SammyGuru adds that this differs from drivers, which "push air" for sound. While "sound leakage" is reportedly lower with this audio method, the report adds that bone conduction lacks that heavy, head-rocking bass (something the latest Galaxy Buds were praised for).

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What's shown in Samsung's software is what will likely be an illustration for explanatory purposes. The illustration is as detailed as one would like; however, it shows off two bulbous parts with a flat side, likely where they "clip" or press against the body. The publication alleges one side features a "grille," which could serve as its eventual microphone placement.

More Galaxy Buds

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

It was also reiterated that the "Galaxy Buds Able" were originally discovered in name only through an Android Authority discovery (via SammyGuru). Its name was found alongside Samsung's recent Galaxy Buds 4 series devices. Aside from this, there's nothing concrete to go on to form this product in our minds. What was strange to the publication was its model number: SM-U600. It states that the company typically uses "U" to denote phones for the U.S., but this has seemingly changed.

Android Central's Take On one hand, I do love some heavy bass in my music. But open-ears have a place in the market, too. I am curious to see how Samsung positions these, if we're to believe they're on the way and not just some playful concept. The fit of your earbuds is always a priority. While Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 are pretty slippery (there's no ear tips), the Buds 4 Pro stay relatively in place. However, a pair of open-ears might do better.

What's curious about this is the potential for Samsung to go the bone conduction route. As the publication said, the richness of sound is often a downside. The Galaxy Buds 4, specifically, the Buds 4 Pro, were praised for being a beast in sound quality. It was reported that 90% of the Buds 4 sold recently (over 100,000 units) were its Pro variant. Improved bass and treble were listed as positives that consumers talked about in South Korea.

Of course, Samsung could be trying to break into the open-ear market to appeal to a different set of consumers. Open-ears are pretty good for high activity, as running around and jumping might cause those in-ear versions to slip out.