Accessories Audio Earbuds The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 look great on paper, but there's one thing holding them back Features By Brady Snyder published 24 March 2026 Fit is always important, but it's even more crucial for open-air earbuds without ear tips. Click for next article (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors