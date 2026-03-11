Jump to:

The best Samsung Galaxy S26 deals — free phones, gift cards, trade-in offers, and more

From the base model to the super-powered Ultra, these are the best Galaxy S26 deals on the web (so far).

Samsung Galaxy S26 display
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)
The preorder period has come to an end, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy S26 deals hanging around if you know where to look. I'm hard at work tracking down the best of these offers so you don't have to go searching, and while these S26 discounts aren't quite as good as the preorder promotions we saw earlier this month, they come pretty darn close.

I'm talking about deals like T-Mobile's offer that will get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for completely FREE, no trade-in required, or Amazon's offer that'll land you a free storage upgrade and $100 gift card when you grab the base model Galaxy S26.

