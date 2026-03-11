The best Samsung Galaxy S26 deals — free phones, gift cards, trade-in offers, and more

Click for next article

The preorder period has come to an end, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy S26 deals hanging around if you know where to look. I'm hard at work tracking down the best of these offers so you don't have to go searching, and while these S26 discounts aren't quite as good as the preorder promotions we saw earlier this month, they come pretty darn close.

I'm talking about deals like T-Mobile's offer that will get you the Galaxy S26 Ultra for completely FREE, no trade-in required, or Amazon's offer that'll land you a free storage upgrade and $100 gift card when you grab the base model Galaxy S26.

More Galaxy S26 deals are sure to go live in the coming weeks, so feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new offers as I find them!