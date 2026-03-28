The Galaxy S26 Plus is a good phone with a major problem that Samsung needs to figure out

The Galaxy S26 Plus is by no means a bad phone, and One UI 8.5 makes it a joy to use thanks to a silky UI and tons of new and upgraded AI features. However, with a starting price that's $100 more than its predecessor, it's becoming harder to justify buying the S26 Plus over its more interesting and well-equipped Ultra sibling, making this phone hard to recommend.

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Samsung has always had a bit of a challenge with its S-series flagships: How can it differentiate the Plus model enough that people would want to buy it over its cheaper and more expensive siblings? It's a problem that has plagued the Plus model for years, and with the introduction of the Galaxy S25 Edge last year, it seemed like Samsung might have the makings of a compelling Plus offering for 2026.

Unfortunately, what we got was nothing as I hoped for, and Samsung hasn't seemed to learn from its lessons with the Edge, nor does it seem interested in giving the Plus its own edge, so to speak. That's not to say the Galaxy S26 Plus isn't a good phone, because it is, but it's much less compelling a buy given the upgrades its two siblings received, and with a higher $1,099 price tag, it feels like Samsung is pushing users towards the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Memory 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 12MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera 1 50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8 Rear Camera 2 12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚ Rear Camera 3 10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 Battery 4,900mAh Charging 45W (wired) 20W (Qi2 wireless) 4.5W (reverse wireless) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6 Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum Dimensions 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 mm Weight 190 grams Software One UI 8.5 (Android 16) 7 years OS/security upgrades Colors Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold

At first glance, it's actually hard to tell the Galaxy S26 Plus apart from its predecessor, which isn't too surprising. Samsung has largely stuck to the same design cues for years on its non-Ultra S models, to the point that even the dimensions are identical to the Galaxy S25 Plus.

That's not necessarily a bad thing; the Galaxy S25 Plus was thin enough that I questioned the need for an even thinner Edge model, given all its shortcomings. The same goes for the Galaxy S26 Plus, which feels fine in the hand if yours are big enough.