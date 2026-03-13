Holy crap! The Galaxy S26 Ultra just ordered dinner and tea for me and all I had to do was hit 'Confirm'
Gemini's latest automation feature blew my mind, and it's about to blow yours, too!
Google and Samsung announced a mind-blowing automation feature at the Galaxy S26's unveiling that simply sounded too good to be true. In short, Gemini could automatically order things for you, from an Uber or Lyft, to entire meals at places like McDonald's and Starbucks. That feature just launched today, and there was no way I was waiting to try it.
To test this out, I unlocked my Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and asked Gemini to "order a tall Medicine Ball tea from the nearest Starbucks for pickup." I specifically used "Medicine Ball" for the name to see if I could trip it up, as that's not the drink's official name.