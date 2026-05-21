Gemini for Home expands: Google opens access to carriers and hardware makers
Even more people can get in on Gemini, as Google opens its doors to other makers.
What you need to know
- Google announced that it's opening Gemini for Home's doors to service providers, hardware makers, and more.
- A major highlight is its new Gemini built-in program, which targets partners who are creating hardware for consumers, so they can leverage Gemini's capabilities for their speakers and cameras.
- Google is also integrating its Home Premium subscription with carriers, ISPs, and security companies.
I/O has given us a lot to go over this week; however, Google's smart home sector isn't quite done, as it announces a major step for Gemini.
Google states in a press release that it has opened up Gemini for Home into a "full-stack AI offering." This sounds technical, but all it means is that Google is "empowering service providers and hardware manufacturers to create monetizable, proactive services for customers and their homes." A developers post shared more, announcing the start of the "Google Home Gemini built-in" program.
The Gemini built-in program is a huge part of Google's announcement today. This is basically opening its Gemini doors to other companies—think third-party device makers. Now, Gemini isn't so restricted. These other companies can partner with Google and begin bringing that same, high-quality AI assistance to even more people through their products. This doesn't sound like a bad thing to me.
This is targeting Google's partners who create smart home hardware for consumers. Google states hardware makers won't have to stress about the research; they need only "focus on delivering an exceptional service experience." Through the "Gemini built in" program, companies can create and launch Gemini-capable smart cameras, thanks to Google's Camera Reference Design. Moreover, makers can now leverage the full force of Gemini's voice capabilities for smart speakers in 2026.