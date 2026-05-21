Gemini for Home expands: Google opens access to carriers and hardware makers

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Even more people can get in on Gemini, as Google opens its doors to other makers.

Gemini for Home expands to developers, hardware makers, and service providers, so more devices can utilize its AI intelligence for smarter homes.
(Image credit: Google)

What you need to know

  • Google announced that it's opening Gemini for Home's doors to service providers, hardware makers, and more.
  • A major highlight is its new Gemini built-in program, which targets partners who are creating hardware for consumers, so they can leverage Gemini's capabilities for their speakers and cameras.
  • Google is also integrating its Home Premium subscription with carriers, ISPs, and security companies.

I/O has given us a lot to go over this week; however, Google's smart home sector isn't quite done, as it announces a major step for Gemini.

Google states in a press release that it has opened up Gemini for Home into a "full-stack AI offering." This sounds technical, but all it means is that Google is "empowering service providers and hardware manufacturers to create monetizable, proactive services for customers and their homes." A developers post shared more, announcing the start of the "Google Home Gemini built-in" program.

Android Central's Take

The Gemini built-in program is a huge part of Google's announcement today. This is basically opening its Gemini doors to other companies—think third-party device makers. Now, Gemini isn't so restricted. These other companies can partner with Google and begin bringing that same, high-quality AI assistance to even more people through their products. This doesn't sound like a bad thing to me.

This is targeting Google's partners who create smart home hardware for consumers. Google states hardware makers won't have to stress about the research; they need only "focus on delivering an exceptional service experience." Through the "Gemini built in" program, companies can create and launch Gemini-capable smart cameras, thanks to Google's Camera Reference Design. Moreover, makers can now leverage the full force of Gemini's voice capabilities for smart speakers in 2026.

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