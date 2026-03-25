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Google's CES 2026 teasers finally come through, as Gemini for Google TV adds three new features, beginning with sports briefs for users.

These sports briefs will catch users up on scores and headlines, alongside Gemini's "Deep Dives" for learning, and better "visual breakdowns."

Gemini for Google TV debuted in September, bringing the AI's usefulness to users looking to learn new topics and find recaps on shows.

You had gotten a taste of these features earlier this year, but now a handful of new Gemini features are arriving on Google TV.

Joined by a blog post, Google's press release to us this week shared what users can expect from Gemini for Google TV. Watching sports can be relaxing and stressful, but the company's AI adds "timely briefs" to keep you in the loop. As the post states, this is an expansion to include sports after these briefs originally concerned regular news articles. Now, Gemini for Google TV will deliver "narrated overviews of your favorite in-season leagues."

Users can catch up on the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA basketball, MLS, and NWSL headlines and scores. Google encourages users to head to the Gemini tab to find a more extensive array of sports briefs, which is rolling out for U.S. users. A wider expansion for more devices will occur "this spring."

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Android Central's Take I think we all know by now that I love sports. I imagine this feature great for when there are people over. I'm not really messing with my phone then, but I would still like to keep up with what's going on. To just ask Gemini for some information—a recap, really—is handy.

To go along with this is Gemini for Google TV's "richer visuals." Google states its AI should deliver more "relevant" results to questions users might have while watching TV. If you're querying about a recipe, Gemini will produce a video tutorial to walk you through it. Across a variety of entertainment questions, Google appeared confident in saying Gemini can offer "the perfect mix of visuals, videos, and text." These enhanced visuals are also rolling out in the U.S.; however, Canadian users are included for this one.

Deep Dives are designed to take users into a slightly more in-depth tunnel when a topic is just too interesting. Visual breakdowns, accompanied by Gemini's interactive walkthrough and "guided" follow-up questions, make Deep Dives more educational. After asking a question, users can click "Deep Dive." Alternatively, head to the Gemini tab and hit "Learn," as this rolls out in the U.S. this week.

Google was busy at CES 2026, and its presence teased what was coming from Gemini for Google TVs. While these three features rolling out this week were teased, Google mentioned photo memory search capabilities. The AI would leverage whatever is stored in the company's Photos cloud services for users wanting to relive a specific trip or a previous day's memories.

Android Central's Take Gemini on my TV in such a way just feels like an extension of my phone. It's not like these capabilities for Gemini are new. The AI can offer "deep dives" on a range of topics, and even lead me to watch a video, should I choose to seek its guidance. Google once highlighted its help for learning as a great tool for kids, and I think I agree. If I' want to learn something, I might just grab my phone and do a search. But for a kid, placing an educational video on the Tv might be worth.

Google also stated that many of its features will debut on TCL sets before rolling out onto other supported brands. The Gemini for Google TV launch was huge for its streaming platform in September. Most of what we're seeing rolling out this week—a more useful AI, the ability to find shows—was a significant part of its introduction. After all, it is Gemini that's showing up, so it will (or can be) involved in whatever you need help with.

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Most of its assistance, when it comes to learning new topics, will lean on YouTube for videos that might offer the best help.