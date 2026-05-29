Android tablets have a problem: Chrome's not working, but Google's racing to fix it
This problem seems to have come out of nowhere.
What you need to know
- Users on Reddit report a strange error message from Chrome on their Android tablets, which renders the browser useless, as it won't open.
- Reports highlight a "You can have up to 5 windows" message that constantly appears without reason.
- Google has acknowledged this issue (on its IssueTracker, too) and is actively seeking more information from affected users.
Google Chrome is having a rather strange issue this week, and it seems to be affecting several Android-based tablets.
Many users have taken to the Chrome subreddit to highlight an error that the browser is delivering (via PiunikaWeb). The original poster, Exploded Space Toast, says Chrome will no longer open on their Android tablet. Instead, the browser continuously displays a "You can have up to 5 windows" error message. This issue had reportedly surfaced on a Galaxy Tab A11 Plus.
The user ran through the usual at-home fixes: clearing cache and data. They tried a system restart to no avail and made sure they were running the latest Android software patch. Several responses in this thread report similar issues. Comments have highlighted problems on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, S9 FE, Lenovo Tab M11, and the Xiaomi Pad 6.