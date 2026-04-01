If your Google Fi says your SIM isn't active, here's what's going on

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What you need to know

Google Fi users are facing a 'SIM card is no longer active' error, causing mobile data to stop working unexpectedly.

The outage started late March 31, with users reporting issues across devices and regions without a clear pattern.

Google has acknowledged the issue and says it is actively working on a fix.

A temporary workaround involves disabling and re-enabling international calling in the Fi app to restore service.

If you're a Google Fi user and seeing a 'SIM card is no longer active' error, with mobile data not working, you're not alone. Thankfully, there's a fix you can try.

Late Tuesday night (March 31, 2026), several Google Fi users began reporting issues with the service. Many Reddit users say (2) they can't access mobile data and are seeing the 'Your SIM card is no longer active' message, even though everything should be working normally.

Google has officially acknowledged the issue on its support page, stating: "Due to a high number of contacts, wait times are longer than normal. If you get the message "Your SIM card is no longer active": We're aware of this issue and working to resolve it as soon as possible. Please check back later for any updates."

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The banner was still visible early Wednesday, April 1, 2026, around 4:10 AM ET, suggesting the outage is ongoing for some users.

(Image credit: Downdetector)

There's no clear pattern in terms of affected regions or devices, and the issue seems to be impacting users randomly. Given that Google Fi is considered one of the better carrier services in the U.S., this is a significant problem, although Google appears to be actively working on a fix.

According to Reddit users, some Google support agents have suggested a workaround. The fix involves disabling and then re-enabling calls to international numbers, after which service reportedly returns to normal.

If you're facing this issue, you can try the following: go to the Fi app, head to the Home tab, tap Calls to non-US numbers under International features, disable it, wait a minute, and enable it again.

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For now, it looks like Google is still working on a proper fix. We'll update this as soon as the outage is resolved, but until then, this workaround might help get things working again.

Android Central's Take

I haven't heard from my colleagues in the U.S. facing this issue yet, but it does seem pretty widespread online. Sure there's a simple fix that you can try, but I hope Google rolls out a proper fix soon.