The Fitbit app is rebranding and becoming Google Health — here's what to know

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What you need to know

The Fitbit app is becoming the Google Health app starting May 19 following an automatic OTA update.

Fitbit data will automatically carry over to Google Health, and Google Fit users will be invited to migrate their data later this year.

Fitbit Premium is now Google Health Premium, and the annual plan is now $20 more expensive. However, it's free for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in more than 30 countries.

Google is no stranger to high-profile acquisitions, and we've seen the blueprint before. It buys a company, and eventually, the ecosystem becomes one with Google's own ecosystem. We saw this play out with Nest, which is part of Google Home. Now, we're seeing the final stages of the Fitbit transition, following Google's acquisition in 2021. The Fitbit app is becoming Google Health in under two weeks, and while the platform certainly isn't going anywhere, there are big changes ahead.

Google Health will be the new home for health and fitness data across the Google, Fitbit, and Android ecosystems. It's rolling out as an app update for the current Fitbit app, so users won't have to make the manual switch to a new app. All existing data will carry over to the updated Google Health app, too. To unify the health suite, Google Fit users will be able to migrate their data to Google Health later this year.

The centerpiece of the new Google Health app is the Health Coach, an AI-powered trainer previously tested as Fitbit Health Coach. It's an exclusive feature for Google Health Premium subscribers, and Health Premium is replacing Fitbit Premium. Here's everything you need to know about the change, including the rollout timing and new features.