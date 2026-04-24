The end of Fitbit? Google Health may be ready to take the reins

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Google may rebrand Fitbit Premium to Google Health Premium, with early signs seen in store listings.

The new branding also includes a redesigned Google Health logo with a heart icon in Google's signature colors.

Fitbit branding is likely to stay for hardware, while all software-related parts might be rebranded to Google Health.

Fitbit is something we immediately associate with fitness tracking, but it looks like Google might be slowly phasing out the Fitbit name — although not completely just yet.

As noted in a report from 9to5Google, Google is reportedly planning to rename Fitbit services to Google Health. The report mentions that "Google Health Premium" has started appearing in some international Google Store listings when buying a Pixel Watch or Fitbit device. Even App Store listings have reportedly been updated to reflect Google Health Premium branding.

Right now, if you subscribe for deeper insights and the AI Personal Health Coach, you're essentially paying for Fitbit Premium. But it seems like Google is preparing to rebrand this entirely to Google Health Premium instead.

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Fitbit Premium could soon be called Google Health Premium

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Along with the name change, a new Google Health logo has also surfaced. It appears to be a brush-stroke style heart with Google's signature colors and gradient glow, giving it a more unified Google look.

Interestingly, Google has since pulled back on this, reverting the name to Fitbit Premium after the reports surfaced. But considering the Google Health branding had already started appearing in some regions, it does feel like the shift is already in motion.

Android Central's take This just feels like another unnecessary rebranding from Google. If Google wants to move to Google Health, why not commit to it fully? Keeping Fitbit for hardware and renaming the subscription only makes the whole ecosystem harder to understand.

That said, this doesn't necessarily mean Fitbit as a brand is going away. Another report recently suggested that Google's upcoming screenless tracker, a competitor to Whoop, will still carry the Fitbit name, likely as Fitbit Air. So it seems Google may keep Fitbit for hardware while moving services and subscriptions under the Google Health umbrella.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, but right now, it does feel a bit confusing. Rebranding the subscription while keeping the Fitbit name for hardware could create mixed messaging. Personally, I'd rather see Google simplify things and bring everything under one clear brand.