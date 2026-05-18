Google's new gradient icons for Gmail, Calendar, Drive and more are finally rolling out

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Say hello to new icons for Docs, Drive, Gmail, Calendar, Tasks, and more.

Gmail app icon on an Android phone screen
(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Google has started rolling out colorful new gradient icons for Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, and more.
  • The redesigned Workspace icons drop Google's strict four-color style for a softer gradient look.
  • New icons are already visible in Google's web app launcher, though apps still show older versions for now.

Just ahead of Google I/O 2026, Google has started rolling out redesigned gradient icons for its Workspace apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Tasks, and more.

Last month, a leak suggested that Google was preparing a major visual refresh for its Workspace icons, nearly six years after the last redesign. The leak claimed that apps like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Sheets, and Slides would all receive updated icons with a much stronger focus on gradients and blended colors.

The leak also suggested that Google was moving away from its stricter color separation across icons, and those refreshed icons are now finally starting to appear for users.

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