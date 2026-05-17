Your OnePlus update is on hold, and honestly, you should be glad

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OnePlus has paused OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX after some phones started boot looping and randomly restarting.

The company says only a “small number” of devices are affected, but the bug was serious enough to halt the rollout entirely.

OnePlus engineers are now working on a fix and promise stricter validation testing before future updates go live.

OnePlus has halted its two latest OxygenOS updates following a software bug that caused some phones to get stuck in boot loops and randomly restart. The team has confirmed that both OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX have been temporarily pulled as it looks into the issue.

In a statement posted on the official OnePlus Community forum, OnePlus said a “small number of devices" began experiencing abnormal restart and boot problems shortly after installing the new builds. The company says it has paused the rollout to protect device stability and avoid a larger mess while it works on a fix.

It’s an especially awkward moment for OnePlus, as OxygenOS has been one of the company’s biggest selling points for years. The software built its reputation on fast performance, clean design, and relatively speedy updates compared with much of the Android world.

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