New OnePlus 9/9 Pro update fixes a major issue that was bricking some phones

What you need to know

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users in India suffered from restarting issues with the OxygenOS update.

The company has rolled out yet another update to fix the previous one.

The new update addresses the problem and also brings January 2023 security patch.

Late last month, OnePlus started rolling out OxygenOS 13 incremental update featuring F.19 version for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices slated for the Indian market. However, some of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users who have installed the OxygenOS 13 update bearing LE2111_11.F.19 (OnePlus 9) and LE2121_11.F.19 (OnePlus 9 Pro) version numbers have faced issues wherein the device wouldn’t boot after installing the update. Now, it looks like a fix is rolling out.

OnePlus, in a community blog post (opens in new tab), addressed the issue and suggested users not install the said update (even if they see the update in Settings). It further advised users facing the aforementioned issue to visit their nearest service center. The users were also assured that the phone would be reverted to the older state without any data loss, which is timely.

That said, OnePlus has quickly rolled out yet another update that would fix the device’s restarting issue. Again, the update is for Indian users only and bears the F.20 version number (LE2111_11.F.20 for the OnePlus 9 and LE2121_11.F.20 for the OnePlus 9 Pro). Users on the F.18 OxygenOS version can install the F.20 version directly without messing with the F.19 update.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users in India would be getting the new fixed update in a phased-out manner as an OTA update for a smaller percentage of users, as noted by the company in a new community blog post (opens in new tab). The broader rollout is also planned for the devices in the coming days.

As for the changelog, the new F.20 update includes the January 2023 Android security patch and promises to improve system stability. It comprises a fix where a system clone might fail to be created. Some other known issues have been fixed with the latest update as well.

A fix also addresses some UI elements, which occasionally would show up in Quick Glance on Home Screen. Another issue that involves screen brightness adjustment while Auto brightness is turned on is also fixed. Lastly, there are improvements to mobile network connections in terms of stability.