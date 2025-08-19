What you need to know

The AYN Odin 3 and AYN Thor handhelds have been officially announced.

Few details are known about the Odin 3, besides that it will serve as a successor to the Odin 2 and Odin 2 Portal.

The AYN Thor is the company's first clamshell handheld, featuring dual-screens and comes in response to the AYANEO Pocket DS.

Just yesterday, AYANEO opened up pre-orders via Indiegogo for the Pocket DS handheld. Today, AYN is sending waves through the gaming handheld space with its announcement of the AYN Thor and Odin 3.

It started with nothing more than a teaser image over at Instagram, simply confirming that the AYN Odin 3 and Thor were upcoming handhelds. This led to a bunch of excitement and chatter in the community about what "Thor" could possibly be.

As luck would have it, we didn't have to wait too long, as AYN published a video to its YouTube channel confirming that Thor is a dual-screen clamshell Android handheld. In the almost 40-second trailer, besides the design, not too much else is revealed about what Thor might have in store.

We do see that it will feature active cooling and that it will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. However, there's no indication as to what chip this will be. Considering that it's a new product category for AYN, that likely means Thor won't make use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which headlined all three Odin 2 handhelds.

Toss in the fact that we don't know what the Odin 3 will be powered by, and there's just simply no telling what we might end up with. In September 2024, a random rumor appeared suggesting that the Odin 3 "uses 8gen5," and given that the 8 Gen 4 was renamed to the 8 Elite, this could mean the 8 Elite Gen 2. But again, that was almost a year ago, so I wouldn't be surprised if AYN changed its mind since then.

Unfortunately, until AYN reveals more information (or leaks crop up), it's nothing but speculation about either the Odin 3 or Thor. Nevertheless, it's interesting to see AYN hold off until after the AYANEO Pocket DS pricing was revealed.

But if there's one thing that the Pocket DS Indiegogo campaign has made abundantly clear, it's that people want clamshell Android handhelds. AYANEO raised over $500,000 in under 24 hours, and the company "secured an extra 1,000 Early Bird units."

Now I just have to wonder how many orders will be cancelled with AYN announcing its own dual-screen handheld.