Android gaming handhelds are great, but there's an ugly side to the space I'm tired of ignoring. Here's a glimpse at my journey through the frustrating world of delayed Android gaming handhelds and what it reveals about one of the market's biggest players

It's an exciting time to be a fan of gaming, as we've seen an abundance of devices released in the past year, with more on the horizon. I mean, Valve just announced the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, while dual-screen handhelds like the AYN Thor and AYANEO Pocket DS are modern versions of the 3DS powered by Android.

However, there's a flip side (get it?) to the entire experience that has, unfortunately, reared its ugly head recently. When I pre-ordered the AYANEO Pocket DS back in August, I did so under the expectation that it would ship in October. Not only is it now the middle of November, but I have no idea when it will show up. Plus, those who have received their pre-orders are reporting a laundry list of issues, and AYANEO is failing to provide substantial communication about any of it.

The waiting game

(Image credit: Android Central)

See, I pre-ordered both the Thor and Pocket DS as soon as I could, making August a rather expensive month for me. The thought was that I'd get both handhelds around the same time, could figure out which I liked more, and then would either return or sell the other.

And while that will still be the case, I currently sit here with just one of the two, as my AYN Thor was delivered a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, I have no idea when the Pocket DS will be shipped, let alone when it will arrive on my doorstep.

It's been almost three months since I gave AYANEO my money to secure a Pocket DS pre-order, even springing for the Retro Gray model, as I'm a sucker for retro-themed hardware. Not only that, but during one of the livestreams, AYANEO claimed that those who backed the higher-end models would be prioritized, so I figured it was a "win-win" scenario.

(Image credit: AYANEO)

Yet, AYANEO went a full two weeks without shipping any new devices to backers, with only 16 Retro Gray models being included in the list. And no, I wasn't included in the most recent batch of shipments from mid-November.

While the Pocket DS campaign was successfully funded, and orders have shifted to its own online storefront, much of the communication with the company is done through the comments section of the Indiegogo campaign. And if you take just one look, it's an absolute bloodbath between people canceling orders and asking questions about quality control issues, only for AYANEO customer service to provide rather vague answers.

A lack of clear communication

(Image credit: Android Central)

At least when it comes to much of the rest of the tech world, the majority of companies tell you when your pre-orders will arrive. And if something unforeseen takes place, then you'll likely see an update about it, whether via an email, press release, or a post in your RSS feed.

But as I was hopping between different Discord servers, I noticed that someone was keeping a running track of the issues found with the Pocket DS. Here's what the list includes so far:

High-pitched fan noise

Sticky buttons

Non-functional buttons

Non-functional joysticks

"Acceptable light bleed"

SD card slot not working

SD card ejecting on its own

Firmware updates result in controller not working

Faulty lid sensor

Flipped Gyroscope

Hinge makes cracking noise when closed

Strong burning electronics smell when charging

Boot loader looping (out of the box)

Some of those issues aren't really a big deal, and can likely be solved with a software update, provided that said update doesn't cause other things to break. However, there are others that are inexcusable, such as the electronics smelling when charging, the microSD card auto-ejecting itself, or getting a new handheld only to find that none of the buttons work.

It also doesn't help that AYANEO has not done a very good job in communicating whether there's actually a problem in manufacturing or not. Meaning that if you decide to keep your pre-order, you're basically rolling the dice in hopes that you didn't spend a bunch of money and wait for months, only to get a lemon.

(Image credit: AYANEO)

I'd argue that the bigger issue is that it sure seems like AYANEO has its plate full. In just 2025, the company has released eight different handhelds, while announcing or teasing another eight devices, such as the AYANEO Phone, Pocket Vert, and others.

Speaking of which, AYANEO's first tablet, the Gaming Pad, was announced all the way back in March and was expected to be released sometime in May. However, besides making appearances during livestreams, AYANEO made no mention of whether the Gaming Pad is still being released.

Too much, too fast

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

But I digress. It's clear that AYANEO is trying to do too much too fast, resulting in quality control issues, poor build quality, and shipping delays with seemingly no end in sight. For as fast-paced as the industry moves, it might be time for AYANEO to take a step back and reinforce its foundations first before it's too late.

No, this isn't meant to be a "hit piece" about AYANEO, but it's really a plea for the company to do better. When the company is firing on all cylinders, it makes some of the best hardware that I've ever seen and used. Sadly, it's become apparent that a couple of those cylinders have lost power, and a trip to the mechanic is needed before it's too late.

As the great Ron Swanson once said, "Never half-ass two things, whole-ass one thing."

