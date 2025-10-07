It's one thing being able to play games on your phone, but it's an entirely different experience if you have a dedicated device. And with deals like saving $150 on the AYANEO Pocket S, you get a flagship gaming experience without too much compromise.

What helps separate the Pocket S from the pack is simply the design. It's a slim and modern handheld, giving off some serious Apple vibes thanks to the aluminum and glass combination.

AYANEO Pocket S: at Amazon AYANEO Pocket S: $599 $449 at Amazon If you're looking for a premium Android gaming handheld, it really doesn't get much better than the AYANEO Pocket S. It might not be the most powerful handheld, but it'll still easily manage pretty much anything you can throw at it.

After being announced in late 2023, the Pocket S finally arrived in June 2024. It's available in several different configurations, with this deal specifically being for the 12GB/128GB model in the Retro Power colorway.

That's part of what makes this deal so enticing, as AYANEO's Retro Power colorway is usually highly sought after and difficult to acquire. This has been a continuing trend for years, including the upcoming dual-screen AYANEO Pocket DS, which shares the same chip as the Pocket S.

Since reviewing the Pocket S, it remains a staple in my arsenal of Android gaming handhelds, as the premium design is genuinely enjoyable to use. If anything, my biggest complaint is that I wish the ergonomics were a bit better, but AYANEO does offer a grip case that alleviates some of those issues.

In the event that you really want handheld with better ergonomics and an OLED panel, the AYANEO Pocket EVO is also on sale. The 8GB/128GB model is down to $429, which is even less than what the Pocket S is going for.