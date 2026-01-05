Don't ignore family anymore: Samsung's new One UI feature prompts you to reach out

What you need to know

Samsung is testing a reminder that shows how long it’s been since you last contacted a family member.

The reminder pops up in the Now Brief/Now Bar with a day counter.

The feature includes a dismiss button, though it remains to be seen if the final release will offer permanent opt-out controls.

Samsung’s next big One UI update might offer more than just new looks and AI features. It could also remind you to call your family if you haven’t reached out in a while.

This idea came up after a user shared a screenshot on X, which was reported by Android Authority. In the screenshot, the system pointed out that the user hadn’t been in touch for almost a month.

One UI 8.5 Now Brief has kindly reminded me to contact my family, as I haven't been in touch with them recently 🥲📞This is quite thoughtful, I must admit. pic.twitter.com/57zpWpflOuJanuary 2, 2026

Soon after, well-known leaker Ice Universe confirmed the feature, saying their own device reminded them about a 22-day gap since talking to their mother.

"Say hello to your family," the prompt says, along with a contact card and a very specific counter.

(Image credit: @nirmalsri7 / X)

One UI 8.5 could nudge you to call home

The reminder appears in Samsung’s Now Brief or Now Bar interface and tells you how long it’s been since you last contacted a certain family member.

This is a new approach for Samsung. In the past, One UI updates focused on usability, customization, and design. Now, the change feels more emotional than technical.

Samsung hasn’t said exactly how the software decides who is “family,” but it probably uses contact data, call history, or Samsung’s family group features.