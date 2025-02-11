When you know how to set up and use the Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25, you unlock a world where you can continue to control and view updates on certain apps without unlocking your phone — saving you valuable time, especially when you're in a hurry.

Thanks to the Now Bar, you can access features like music controls, live updates, modes, and routines. Samsung created the feature to give instant access to certain apps and tools, including Now Brief. But before you start using the feature on your Galaxy S25, ensure you have it enabled in your phone's settings.

How to set up the Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25

The good news is that setting up the Now Bar is quick and easy. To get started:

1. Open the Settings app on your phone.

2. Go to and tap the Lock screen and AOD option.

3. Choose the Now bar option.

4. From here, you can toggle certain Live notifications. You can also enable Now Brief from this screen, which will also appear in the Now Bar.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. To see more items, tap the See all option below the Live notifications section.

7. On the next page, you can see a list of options to enable, such as Clock, Voice Recorder, Samsung Health, and more. Toggle on the options you want the Now Bar to work with, and you're good to go.

Now that you have enabled the apps, it's time to see what the Now Bar can do.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How to use the Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Now Bar only works with apps you enabled in Settings. If you forgot to turn one on, go back and do so to start using the feature.

When the Now bar is enabled, it will show you updates and controls for apps like Maps, Music, and more. For example, open an app like Samsung Health and start a run. To check your running stats, double-tap your screen or press the Power button to view the lock screen. At the bottom, you will see the Now Bar with your activity stats, which you can expand for a fuller view by tapping it. When you expand it, you can see additional options, such as the pause and close options. The Now Bar also shows you how much ground you've covered on your run.

Other times, it will automatically populate with live updates based on what you're doing or certain events you follow. That includes things like sports games, which will show live scores.

Every app you enable and open to use with the Now Bar will be waiting for you on your lock screen. Let's say you want to return to using a specific app, but when you turn on your screen, it's not the one the Now Bar is showing. To find the app you're looking for, swipe up on the Now Bar until you find it. If you swipe down or to the sides, nothing happens.

If you want more options on the Now Bar, long-press on it to see more. You can choose from options such as dismiss or Now Bar settings. However, some apps may not have the function to remove or modify settings while on the lock screen.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Making using apps even easier

The Now Bar feature on One UI 7 is very helpful because it provides important information without requiring you to unlock your Galaxy S25. One upside is that you can even interact with it from AOD (Always On Display), which makes it more convenient. If you think about it, it's great to view data from an app and save battery life in the process.

It's worth noting that support is still pretty limited, so the list of apps that can take advantage of it isn't expansive at the moment.

Still, not only do you get a great feature, but you're experiencing it on one of the best Android phones, one with a sleek design and refreshed camera modules.