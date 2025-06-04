What you need to know

Samsung and Glance announce a partnership that will bring the latter's generative AI shopping app and lock screen experience to Galaxy users.

Glance reiterates its Gemini and Imagen-backed software to create "hyper-realistic" scenarios with you in different styles.

This is rolling out today (June 4) to the Galaxy S25 series, the S23 series, the S22 series, and the S24 series.

Glance AI announced its new shopping software in May, stating it will look to branch out further into beauty, traveling, and accessories "later this year."

Glance is announcing a new partnership with Samsung that aims to bring its brand of shopping to several Galaxy phones.

In a press release, Glance announced its new partnership with the Samsung Galaxy Store, bringing its generative AI shopping experience to Galaxy phone lock screens. Rolling out today (June 4), Glance states Galaxy users will soon be able to "visualize themselves" in different styles and places.

Samsung's head and senior director of Galaxy Store in the U.S., Jason Shim, says, "By using AI to personalize content and shopping directly on the lock screen, it brings a smarter, more dynamic experience that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of the Galaxy Store."

Glance adds that this new experience is tailor-made for Galaxy users; however, it still leverages Google's Gemini and Imagen models. This "opt-in" experience will train its shopping capabilities using the selfies (or images) you provide. Glance says its software will create "hyper-real images of consumers" in outfits it believes you'd look the best in. When used from your Galaxy S25 Ultra's lock screen, Glance states users can easily access its app's features while also saving the look as a new wallpaper or shareable photo.

The outfits Glance AI pulls from include over 400 of its partnered brands and retailers across the U.S. and abroad. Purchasing the outfits you see remains easy, as well, with just a tap whenever something piques your interest.

Glance and Samsung's partnership will bring this new shopping app and lock screen experience to the Galaxy S25 series (excluding the Edge), the S22 series, the S23 series, and the S24 series (the S24 FE, too).

(Image credit: Glance)

In case you're wondering, Glance says its AI software is conscious of ongoing trends, "local events," social media content, and more. Additionally, Glance's shopping AI and lock screen experience will also inform users of sales, just in case you really want that outfit.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As previously stated, the Glance AI shopping app and lock screen experience are rolling out for those Galaxy devices today (June 4), available in the Galaxy Store.

In May, Glance revealed its new generative AI-backed shopping experience for phones and their lock screens. One of the differences Glances says it upholds is that it puts the user front and center with a curated set of outfits and styles. This all leverages the selfie you provide, as well as additional information, such as your age, body type, gender, and hit generate.

Glance's partnered brands include Levi’s, Old Navy, and Tommy Hilfiger.

It's also worth noting that this Google-supported company is interested in pursuing more AI styling assistance for beauty, accessories, and travel. This is all part of its plans for "later this year," so keep your eyes open.