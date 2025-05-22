What you need to know

Glance AI uses selfies and user data to create AI-curated, stylized fashion looks.

Users can further explore looks, discover products, and make purchases from over 400 global brands with a single tap.

Glance AI is built on a three-layered AI architecture, including commerce intelligence, generative experience, and transaction journeys models -- aiming for hyper-realistic and personalized results.

Glance is introducing a new AI-native shopping experience, which utilizes a selfie to curate generative visuals, which can further be set on your smartphone's lock screen, and it is dubbed Glance AI.

Imagine searching for an outfit through conventional e-commerce stores, which usually showcase multiple products to browse or search. Glance AI, on the other hand, puts the user up front through their selfie and generates an AI-curated, stylized look.

As seen in the shared images, a user needs to open up the Glance AI app, include their selfie, and give necessary details like age, body type, gender, and hit generate. The app's AI-native commerce engine then utilizes "diffusion models, personalization engines, and a live commerce layer that maps each user’s unique AI look to real, shoppable products from curated brands across the globe."

With just a single tap, users who click their image or upload a relevant image will be able to explore looks and products per their preferences, and additionally, they will also be able to complete the suggested product purchase seamlessly. Glance notes that these purchases can be made over 400 global brands, including Levi’s, Old Navy, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

In a shared press release, the company further explains that the Glance AI is built on a three-layered deep tech architecture:

Commerce Intelligence Model ; trained on 20+ years of global commerce data, learning from new trends, cultures, and consumer behavior.

; trained on 20+ years of global commerce data, learning from new trends, cultures, and consumer behavior. GenAI Experience Model , generating hyper-realistic visualizations based on thousands of parameters such as gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style, and season to simulate how a particular clothing will look on an individual.

, generating hyper-realistic visualizations based on thousands of parameters such as gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style, and season to simulate how a particular clothing will look on an individual. Transaction Journey Model, an agent that understands shopping intent before consumers do, pairing visualizations with the best-matched product from millions of catalogues globally.

Glance, an India-based ad tech firm also backed by Google, indicates that the initial model is tailored to the fashion industry, further wants to explore categories like beauty, accessories, and travel later this year.

Glance AI here is said to be using its most advanced proprietary AI models. It is believed to be incorporating models like Google Gemini, Imagen on Vertex AI, with an aim to deliver a hyper-realistic and personalized experience to users.

Also, the app is designed as an opt-in platform that includes privacy and user control. And the AI-based stylized looks can be saved or shared, or even set as wallpapers on lock screens, as aforementioned. It also wants to go beyond app experience as it wants to turn phones "into AI phones, TVs into household commerce devices, and brand stores into AI shopfronts."

Glance AI, although based in India, has moved to the U.S. with trials that started last year. According to the company, the app's U.S. trials have seen a "strong consumer engagement for inspiration-led shopping." The platform is said to have attracted more than 1.5 million active users, and half of them returned weekly after trying the experience.

For Android phones and iOS devices, Glance AI is launching as a standalone app globally through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively. The company is promising the rollout with even deeper integrations for Android OEMs and telecom operators in the near future.