Prominent tipster Evan Blass, in his "Pixel Drop," posted images and alleged marketing promos of the upcoming Pixel devices and the Pixel Watch 4 on X.

The alleged videos show both phones from all angles, along with shots of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's hinge and active display, which showcases its slightly thinner bezels.

The promo of the Pixel Watch 4 shows its crown, screen, and its side-mounted charging slot.

Images of the alleged Pixel 10 have also been leaked by Blass, showing the device in its rumored new colors.

It has been pouring Pixel 10 leaks this week, and prominent tipster Evan Blass has now leaked alleged marketing images and promos of the upcoming flagship Pixel 10 series as well as the Pixel Watch 4.

The X post titled "PD" (Pixel Drop) gives us a good look at the alleged Pixel 10 in some of its rumored colorways. It also shows off the phone's camera bump, showcasing the triple lens array, in what looks like official marketing photos of the device.

In a subsequent X Post, Blass shared more images of the alleged Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold in a grey colorway (supposedly called Moonstone). While the images only showcased the rear panel of the devices, they give us a clear look at the pill-shaped camera bar at the top, along with the Fold's cover display. According to previous rumors, the camera specs on both these devices are rumored to be identical to their predecessors.

Which means the Pixel 10 Pro could see a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, a third 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could get a triple rear camera system, including a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, along with a 10MP camera on both the front cover display and the inner display.

Furthermore, Blass posted promo videos showing the Pixel 10 Pro with a clear look at the camera bar, the power button, along the volume controls. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the alleged promo video zooms in on the hinge of the device and shows the inner display with thinner bezels, giving it a bit more screen space than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Finally, the video of the supposed Pixel Watch 4 showcases the wearable in full. From the video, the Pixel Watch 4 could seem to retain the familiar circular, domed-glass design of its predecessors; however, the crown seems to be attached to the bottom panel of the watch (as spotted first by 9to5 Google).

Additionally, the video and other images posted by Blass show the rumored side-mounted charging system, which will feature an "indentation" with "two charging contacts" inside. It seems as if the Pixel Watch 4 will sit on its left side to charge, meaning the display can now face users, almost like a mini-clock.

As much as all these leaks look like the real deal, it is important to note that we don't have any official confirmation on the specs yet. But the wait isn't for much long as Google is all set to launch its next flagship series on August 20, in New York.