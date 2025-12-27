Google in 2026: From foundational gains to future expectations

While Google took 2025 to set up the stage for people to care about AI, in 2026, the company needs to harness the momentum and seal the deal. Next year will need to be the year Google makes people care about AI when they’re buying a new phone.

And while it’s not all about AI, it’s going to be what Google needs to rely on to push the needle on smartphones, which seemingly are becoming boring by the year, with nothing to really excite a lot of people.

2026: the year AI becomes ubiquitous and accessible

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I’m saying it now, but Google will fail if it takes 20 years to position Gemini as a unified experience that will power AI across all platforms as it did with Google Workspace.

While Google Workspace is probably the most popular and most used office suite, it took the company literally 20 years to have something absolutely flushed out, unified, and perfect to compete with the likes of Microsoft Office.

Granted, Google was smart to offer Docs, Gmail, and many apps right off the bat to be used across different platforms, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the company rebranded these offerings into G Suite, later renaming it to Workspace.

It absolutely can’t do that with Gemini because of the stiff competition out there.

As Android Central contributor Brady Snyder writes, while ChatGPT has better models, more use cases, and superior brand power, Google’s Gemini has shown a strong sense that the tide is turning. Gemini is the only chatbot that consistently gains web traffic, and now that Gemini 3 is available, Google is taking creative steps to meet the outstanding demand.”

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2026, Google needs, no sorry, HAS TO make Gemini ubiquitous and accessible.

As we begin to see less AI innovation as it finds its place, 2026 will be about convincing people that AI is here to stay and is becoming a more everyday thing.