I watch every tech launch event — here's what they still get wrong and what they get right

In 2025, Google, Apple, Samsung, and everyone else who announced new tech products delivered beautifully curated keynotes that told us exactly what they wanted us to hear about the said devices.

I agree that Google went above and beyond this year for its Pixel 10 launch, delivering something that felt less like a Keynote and more like a massive production hosted by Jimmy Fallon. On the opposite end, Meta literally winged it with live demos of their new smart glasses. While the demos didn't go as planned, they stayed fairly realistic, which is what we, as consumers who pay a hefty price for electronics, would appreciate seeing.

If tech companies want launch events to matter in 2026, they need to stop giving us Keynotes that could have been emails or overcomplicating them to the point where we lose interest. Instead, they need to offer more clarity and a better understanding of how an average person seeking to buy a new anything will perceive and use these products.

Here's what I'd love to see change in 2026 — and what's worth keeping.

Give it to me straight — in plain English

Too often, companies end up explaining features the way they'd talk to engineers and not, well, us. We hear about "tokens per second," model sizes, or how "Siri now has a deeper understanding of your personal context."

There's a ton of technical jargon, and not much about how those things show up in the real world. Launch events need to answer questions when explaining a new feature — It comes down to the basics: "Why would I actually need it, when would I use it, and what problem would it solve?"

If I don't understand the practicality of a new feature and how it would help me in the real world, then what's the point of having some elaborate speech about it?

Take Google's Gemini, for instance: instead of telling me it's faster, smarter, and more "multimodal," tell me whether Gemini can look at a photo I took and explain why it looks bad and how to fix it before I share it. Even Samsung and Apple end up using loads of jargon in their Keynotes.

Apple loves to show off those emotionally hitting polished stories — the Apple Watch saving a life, the iPhone shooting a fancy music video (with tons of extra gear, post-production edits, of course). Samsung often bombards viewers with so many features so quickly, with little guidance on which actually matter.

Dear Apple | Apple Watch - YouTube Watch On

But they skip the messy part: regular people trying to use that same tech and ending up with a terrible photo, bad lighting, or just a picture that looks nothing like the ad. In 2026, I want to see companies balance those magical tales with what these features actually look like for a totally average user. Because great stories definitely make people care, but great explanations push people to buy the product.

Keep consumer launches and developer events separate