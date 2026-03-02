MWC 2026: Nothing reveals all four Phone 4a colorways, with blue and pink stealing the show

Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 4a in London at a "Built Different" event set for March 5, but it gave us a sneak peek at the model's four colorways at MWC 2026. We already knew the Phone 4a would be coming in a striking pink shade and a classic white hue thanks to prior Nothing teasers. However, this is the first time we're seeing the official blue and black options for the Nothing Phone 4a, and it tells us a bit about the upcoming midrange smartphones.

There's a color for everyone in the Nothing Phone 4a series, and you can check out the phone in black, blue, pink, and white colorways below. The black and white models are slightly more subtle, while the blue and pink versions are made to stand out. Seeing the Phone 4a color options in person, it's clear that the blue is a deep, vibrant shade while the pink is a lighter, pastel hue.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Aside from the main colors, we also saw how Nothing puts its own spin on the Phone 4a design. The phone has a transparent window that showcases a curated design underneath, with a pill-shaped camera bump in the top middle of the device.

The flash sensor is positioned off-center above the camera bump, and a ring of coils surround the entire system. This coil ring is color matched to each Phone 4a model.

We can't forget the Glyph Bar — the latest iteration of Nothing's Glyph Interface made for the Phone 4a series. It's a bar with six square lights and an extra red recording light. The squares each have nine mini-LED lights for further customization. Nothing says it's 40% lighter than the Glyph Interface in the Nothing Phone 3a series, and it's also designed to be less distracting.

What we learned about the Nothing Phone 4a