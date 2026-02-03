We just got our first real look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra in every color — it's no iPhone 17 Pro orange, but I'm glad Samsung didn't overdo it

What you need to know

A new leak confirms the Galaxy S26 Ultra design and shows four of its official color options ahead of launch.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in six colors, with two likely being Samsung online exclusives.

Retailer listings reveal black, white, silver shadow, and cobalt violet variants of the S26 Ultra.

A new leak has once again confirmed the design of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra and, for the first time, shown the colors it will be available in.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now just a few weeks away. The upcoming flagship lineup is expected to debut later this month on February 25 in San Francisco. While earlier leaks have already given us a solid idea of what to expect, a new leak has now revealed the Galaxy S26 Ultra in several of its color options.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass previously revealed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch in six colors, including black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold. A later leak from Android Headlines showed the phone in full, but only in the black variant.

Now, a new leak spotted by SammyGuru on Russian retailer Cifrus.ru, which has since been removed, shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra in four colors. The listing revealed the phone in black, white, silver shadow, and cobalt violet.

Galaxy S26 Ultra sticks to safe, muted colors

(Image credit: SammyGuru (via Cifrus.ru))

While Blass claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will also be available in sky blue and pink gold, it is likely that these two will be Samsung online-exclusive colors. That could explain why they did not show up on the retailer listing. The leaked colors also appear to match recently leaked S Pen colors.

With the Galaxy S26 Ultra just weeks away, it looks like Samsung is sticking with a familiar design while making subtle refinements and avoiding overly bold color choices. Alongside the refreshed look, the top-tier flagship is expected to bring hardware upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, faster 60W wired charging, and a larger 5,500 mAh battery.

Android Central's Take

Look, the leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra colors may not be as bold or eye-catching as Apple's iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange, but honestly, that doesn't bother me much.