This case leak may have just confirmed the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design

What you need to know

Thinborne's case listings appear to confirm the leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra design ahead of Samsung's launch.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a refined design with rounded corners.

With the February 25, 2026 launch approaching, more leaks are now aligning around the same final S26 Ultra design.

If there were any doubts about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design, what appears to be an early case listing from a popular case maker has now seemingly confirmed it.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in a couple of months. If recent leaks are accurate, Samsung will host the Galaxy S26 launch event on February 25, 2026. Ahead of that, plenty of rumors have already outlined what to expect from the upcoming flagships.

All Galaxy S26 models are expected to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra should also get a larger battery and faster charging. Several leaks have suggested the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature design tweaks, including more rounded corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which should improve how it feels in the hand.