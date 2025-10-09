Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature Apple's bold 'Cosmic Orange' leak reveals
Tipster posted dummies of the alleged device in three colorways.
What you need to know
- Leaked dummies of Galaxy S26 Ultra showcase vibrant orange, silver, and golden color options.
- Rumored specs include a 200MP camera, a massive 5,500mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
- Conflicting opinions arise on the appeal of the new orange colorway among Samsung enthusiasts.
Samsung's next flagship series has been at the center of several leaks recently. However, the most recent one seems pretty interesting. According to a tipster on Reddit, dummies of the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online in three colorways, showing off the device in an electric orange hue similar to that of the latest iPhone 17 Pro. While the other two dummies sport a silver and golden colorway.
We've been seeing leaks about design changes on the next Galaxy line-up; however, this is the first we've seen so far about the alleged colors the device could show up in.
Dummies of Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked online. Guys, I'm so done with this orange colour tbh… from r/samsunggalaxy
The image, as you can see above, shows off devices' rear panel with the rumored quad-camera array that is said to have a 200MP main wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP or 12MP telephoto (3x zoom), and a 50MP periscope telephoto (5x zoom). It also looks like the devices have rounded corners, in line with previous leaks.
The Reddit post doesn't talk about any other specifications, other than the fact that it could show up in the orange colorway. Some speculate that this could just be an AI-generated image just to create hype about how Samsung could allegedly be copying Apple with this color.
However, ardent tipster Max Jambor took to X to say "Orange is the new black," possibly backing rumors that Samsung could indeed be eyeing the Cosmic Orange colorway for its next flagship series.
People on Reddit seem to be having conflicting views of the S26 Ultra showing up in the orange colorway; some feel they've had enough of it with the iPhone itself, while others say it could make the S26 Ultra look even better.
That said, several recent rumors indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a massive 5,500mAh battery, it is expected to run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and will gain faster 60W USB-C charging support. Additionally, it is also rumored to retain its S-Pen and adopt a slimmer build.
