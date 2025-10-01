Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Leaker OnLeaks shared CAD renders showing the S26 Ultra in black with several design refinements.

The phone keeps flat edges but now has more rounded corners and a slimmer 7.9mm thickness.

Button placements remain the same, while the bottom houses the S Pen, SIM tray, USB-C, and speaker.

The rear camera adopts a new vertical layout with three main lenses housed in a camera island to the left.

We just got the new iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10 series, but the tech leaks cycle never slows down. A new leak has now given us our first good look at the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to launch early next year.

Reliable leaker OnLeaks (via Android Headlines) has shared CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra in black colorway. While the design shares some similarities with the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, the renders also reveal several notable changes for the upcoming flagship.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly carry over the flat-edge frame from its predecessor, but the corners are even more rounded this time, meaning the phone won’t dig into your palms as much. Dimensionally, the device is said to be slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while the thickness will be reduced from 8.2mm to 7.9mm.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

These more curved corners and slimmer build should result in a noticeably better in-hand feel compared to the S25 Ultra. On the sides, the power button and volume rockers remain on the right, while the left side is again left blank. The S Pen slot, SIM tray, USB-C port, and speaker grills continue to sit on the bottom edge.

On the back, you can see that the camera module might adopt a new layout, somewhat similar to what we saw on the recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 7. The three main lenses sit in a vertical camera island to the left, while the other sensors and flash sit to the right. Apart from this, the phone retains a look similar to its predecessor.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP f/1.4 main camera, though the telephoto sensor may see a slight downgrade. Under the hood, it is expected to run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The battery will reportedly stay at 5,000 mAh but gain faster 60W USB-C charging support.

Of course, many details could still change before the official launch early next year, but we're now starting to get a clearer picture of how Samsung's next flagship will look.