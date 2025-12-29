The Galaxy S26 may finally get satellite voice calls, and it's about time

What you need to know

Samsung seems to be aiming beyond emergency SOS, with the Galaxy S26 potentially offering full satellite voice calling.

The breakthrough comes from Samsung’s new Exynos Modem 5410, built to handle both satellite and regular cellular connections in one chip.

It supports 3GPP Release 17, the global standard behind modern satellite communication.

Samsung could be preparing to bring full satellite voice calling to the Galaxy S26 lineup, moving beyond the emergency-only messaging we’ve seen so far. If this happens, Samsung would take a bolder step than Apple’s current SOS-only feature.

Currently, satellite features on phones focus on emergency safety. Apple’s Emergency SOS and similar Android services let you send short texts when you have no signal, but that’s where it stops. Samsung now aims to do more.

The main reason this is possible is Samsung’s new Exynos Modem 5410. This chip supports both non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and next-generation 5G in one device. Simply put, it’s designed to communicate directly with satellites while still handling standard cellular networks efficiently.

Samsung says the modem supports 3GPP Release 17 standards, which is the foundation for satellite-based mobile communication. That’s the same framework carriers and satellite operators are building around globally. The aim is for your phone to stay connected whether you’re in the city, on the road, or far from civilization.

Samsung tackled the power problem

Power efficiency is also a big focus for this modem. Satellite connections usually use a lot of energy, but Samsung says the new chip uses less power while keeping a stable connection. This is key if satellite calling is going to be useful and not just a backup feature.

Samsung has been working on wider satellite connectivity for some time, and the Galaxy S26 seems to be the first phone to bring it all together.

What’s interesting is that this isn’t just about emergency messaging. Reports say Samsung wants to offer voice support right away, which would set the Galaxy S26 apart from most other flagship phones.

The real question is how widely Samsung will make this feature available, which carriers will support it, and if it will be included or cost extra.