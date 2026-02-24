Galaxy S26 launch: Will S26 series be Samsung's savior in the Global Memory Crisis?

IDC x AC (Image credit: Android Central) This is an exclusive column featuring expert analysts from International Data Corporation (IDC), who provide insights into the latest products, news, and more.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 launch comes at a crucial juncture, making it one of the most important Galaxy launches to date. Not because of any major design or hardware updates, but because it comes at a critical time when the industry is facing an unprecedented memory crisis.

All eyes are on Samsung, with everyone wondering how Samsung is planning to handle this crisis. The Galaxy S26 launch will set the stage for the company’s strategy in 2026 and aim to send a strong message to the industry that Samsung is equipped for the crisis and will come out ahead.

The Galaxy S26 launch will showcase Samsung’s strength in premium, innovation and its undeniable leadership in on-device AI, pushing the envelope further. We expect Samsung will demonstrate more polished use cases of how Galaxy AI can ease your day-to-day life, with smarter notification summaries, more capable and easier photo‑editing tools and upgraded translation and communication features.

More importantly, Samsung will push the pedal on existing Galaxy AI features and take us to the next level, with Agentic AI, possibly including a deeper integration with Perplexity AI, marking an important shift in Samsung’s AI strategy. Samsung hinted this during its earnings call last month that they plan to launch more Agentic AI capabilities this year, and there is no better launching pad than its flagship Galaxy S26 series.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

But what devices can we expect at this year’s launch? The Galaxy S26 lineup will include the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra only, with Samsung likely to drop the Edge model. Earlier rumors suggested the brand might replace Plus with the Edge, but the 2025 numbers made that move unrealistic.

Edge shipments in 2025 were far behind Plus: the S25 Edge accounted for only 4% of total S series unit shipments (excluding the S25 FE), while IDC’s 2025 data shows the S26 Plus at 16% of the lineup. That said, since the S25 Edge launched in May last year, there’s still a chance Samsung could bring an S26 Edge later in the year.

In terms of hardware upgrades, three key spec upgrades stand out for the S26 series. The first is the shift to Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, depending on the region, both paired with 12GB of RAM. This should bring stronger performance, better on-device AI, and improved power efficiency.

The second upgrade to watch for will be display and design changes. The S26 is expected to step up to a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh, a brighter screen, and possible AI-powered privacy features to help reduce shoulder surfing.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The third major upgrade will be to cameras and battery life, reportedly with a new 50MP main sensor, improved ultrawide and telephoto lenses, a larger 4300mAh battery, and faster 45W wired charging.

From a day‑to‑day user perspective, the most noticeable changes will come from a slimmer design and refreshed color options.

Samsung has been paying closer attention to color trends, especially the bolder palettes Apple has leaned into with its widely successful iPhone 17 series, and is expected to respond with dynamic color varieties this year.

As for thinness, Samsung has already proven itself with the success of the slimmer Z Fold 7, so improving on the thinness of the S26 lineup feels like a natural next step.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup will undoubtedly bring its share of headline‑grabbing features and specs, the big question dominating both consumer curiosity and industry conversations is far more fundamental: price.

With the global memory shortage worsening and memory prices climbing at an aggressive pace, elevated BOM costs have significantly increased pressure on all OEMS.

Lower‑tier Android brands, operating on razor‑thin margins, will be hit hardest, leaving many of them with no choice but to raise prices, and Samsung knows that.

With flagship devices priced well above $1,000, Samsung has the flexibility to absorb the added cost. Holding firm on its pricing, when most Android competitors are raising prices, will help Samsung gain consumer goodwill.

On the other hand, premium buyers are generally less price‑sensitive, so even a modest price increase is unlikely to significantly dampen demand while preserving margins.

So what will Samsung do?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

IDC expects Samsung to raise prices on the S26 lineup in the range of $50 to $100 from the launch price of the S25 series. Given that most flagship purchases occur through monthly installment plans, the real‑world impact to the consumer will feel marginal and will not dampen demand.

Plus, strategically this move will allow Samsung to hold the pricing where it matters most: in its low to mid‑range devices. By increasing the starting price on S26, Samsung can keep the A‑series aggressively priced and capitalize on the opportunity for share gain as while other Android devices witness price hikes.

Whatever Samsung decides on pricing, 2026 will be a pivotal year for Samsung. The memory crisis is set to reshape the competitive landscape, and among global Android OEMs, Samsung is well positioned to leverage its scale, supply‑chain strength, and broad portfolio to capitalize on the opportunity ahead.

With a thoughtful strategy for the S26 lineup, Samsung can build on the momentum of the S25 series, which recorded 9% year over year unit shipment growth in 2025 compared the S24 series, and turn this period of disruption into a meaningful share‑gain opportunity.

