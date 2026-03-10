One UI 8.5 beta could land soon on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung is apparently prepping a One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, with internal test firmware already spotted.

The company has reportedly set up beta community pages, a typical step right before opening public beta sign-ups.

The beta could arrive around mid-March, with the stable rollout for the foldables likely landing in April.

Samsung seems to be preparing a One UI 8.5 beta for its newest foldable phones.

Samsung released the stable One UI 8.5, built on Android 16 QPR2, with the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year. Now, it looks like the company is preparing to bring this update to more devices beyond the S26 and S25 lineups, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Internal beta firmware for both devices has already appeared, which usually happens just before Samsung starts a public beta test. A new rumor also now says the company has set up beta sections for these devices on its Community forum, as shared by Mohammed Khatri on X (via SamMobile).

A familiar beta rollout strategy

This approach is typical for Samsung. The company usually starts its beta program with the latest Galaxy S flagship, then expands to other premium devices.

Android Central's Take I appreciate how quickly Samsung is updating its foldables with new software. These phones already push mobile hardware, so fresh software matters too.

That’s exactly what seems to be happening here. The Galaxy S25 series is currently running the One UI 8.5 beta, while the Galaxy S26 lineup ships with the stable version right out of the box. With those devices already covered, it makes sense for Samsung to bring testing to its foldable lineup.

Samsung usually creates beta community pages for these test builds just before opening beta sign-ups in the Samsung Members app.

When could the beta arrive?

Looking at server activity and Samsung’s usual schedule, the beta for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 could start in mid-March if the company follows its normal timeline.

That would likely push the stable One UI 8.5 rollout closer to April for these foldables instead of the earlier March window some users expected. In the meantime, Samsung appears to be continuing internal testing while rolling out routine security patches.

Both foldables came out in July 2025 with One UI 8 on Android 16, so One UI 8.5 will be their first big software update since launch.

One UI 8.5 isn’t a full Android upgrade, but it does add some useful changes to improve the experience. Notable updates include a customizable Quick Panel, so users can move or remove toggles and widgets more easily, plus interface updates in Samsung apps.

Android Central's Take When I use a Z Fold 7, I want it to feel like the most powerful computer in my pocket, not a device waiting months for the S-series’ leftovers. By moving One UI 8.5 to beta so quickly, Samsung is showing that if you pay extra for a foldable, you’re getting the best software support in the Android world.

There are also improvements for one-handed use, more customization options with updated Good Lock modules, and new AI tools to make daily tasks easier.

Samsung also appears to be testing some foldable-specific improvements. Early builds suggest the Flip 7’s cover display may include a low-volume button when answering calls, helping prevent loud speaker audio from blasting in public.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the beta for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 yet. However, the test firmware and beta setup suggest the rollout is coming soon.