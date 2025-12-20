What you need to know

Rumors claim that Samsung will look to implement its Exynos 2600 SoC in the Galaxy Z Flip 8, similar to its Exynos-exclusive Flip 7.

An overseas report claims that Samsung is doing so due to its "substantial" performance increases, as well as to assist its LSI division.

The Exynos 2600 was revealed in full today (Dec 19), with Samsung boasting huge CPU and GPU upgrades, alongside an HPB design to solve its overheating issues.

Interest has slowly built around Samsung's next foldable phone series, and new reports claim that it's bringing its latest chip to the Flip.

X tipster Jukanlosreve highlights a report by The Bell, which claims that Samsung might implement its newest Exynos into the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (via 9to5Google). The South Korean publication claims that, as of this week, Samsung is actively pursuing a future where its next Flip features its in-house Exynos 2600 chip exclusively. There are supposedly two reasons behind this reported decision, the first being the chip's "substantial" performance.

The report states that the chip's NPU performance has increased to better compete with competitors, such as Apple. Additionally, its NPU and GPU speeds have been increased to levels over the Exynos 2500.

The publication, citing its "industry sources," also alleges that the move to feature the Exynos chip in yet another Flip is to help the "earnings recovery" for its LSI division. As always, we're expecting Samsung to drop its next foldables, the Flip 8 and Fold 8, next summer. The post speculates as much, but it adds that Samsung might keep Qualcomm's flagship chip for its book-style Fold 8.

Going for the latest

Samsung Electronics to Integrate 'Exynos' into Galaxy Z Flip 8Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience (MX) division is considering equipping the "Galaxy Z Flip 8," its next foldable smartphone scheduled for release next summer, with the "Exynos 2600" application processor (AP).…December 19, 2025

The timing of this report arrives as we're going through Samsung's official introduction of the Exynos 2600 SoC. The company revealed the chip in full early this morning (Dec 19), showcasing it as the world's first 2nm process-manufactured SoC. Samsung states that the Exynos 2600 forgoes its low-power cores in favor of an all-new CPU layout. This new CPU architecture produces higher performance and better efficiency in devices.

Samsung started teasing its new chip earlier this month, stating it "listened" to what consumers said about the Exynos 2500. One of the most glaring concerns with Samsung's chips was the overheating issue. Today, Samsung revealed the chip's new Heat Path Block (HPB) design. According to Samsung, the HPB design is the answer we've been looking for, solving heating issues that have plagued Exynos chips of the past.

Other specifications include a 39% increase in CPU, better AI capabilities, and double the GPU power of what we've seen before. Other rumors about the Exynos 2600 say that Samsung could place it in its Galaxy S26 series, but not for every model nor every market.