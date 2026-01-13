New Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak: Predictable camera setup with potential sensor upgrades
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak reveals potential camera specs and upgrades including AI enhancements.
- Expected lighter design with a significant reduction in thickness and weight of the device.
- Samsung is rumored to maintain $1,099 pricing while improving performance with new chip and larger battery.
Samsung isn't due to launch its next set of foldables until summer, but the company's new flip phone has shown up in another leak. This one gives us more information about the camera specs of the foldable.
According to Galaxy Club, the company could be sticking to the same camera specs as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this time around, meaning the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera under the display. With still no telephoto lens in sight.
Before you get all disappointed, the leak also notes that Samsung may bring camera "quality upgrades" by complementing the existing camera system with new sensors, or even giving us better AI features that could boost image quality.
On the other hand, though, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might be a tad slimmer than its predecessor, according to previous leaks, "significant improvements" for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 by reducing both the thickness and weight of the device by more than 10%, reaching about 5.85mm when unfolded.
Other rumors are that the next Flip will get the Exynos 2600, Samsung’s first 2nm chip, and a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery, which seems like a promising upgrade from its predecessor. Despite changes to the chip and battery, Samsung might freeze the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, keeping the base model at $1,099.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 didn't do as well as the Korean OEM would have expected it to, despite featuring a larger cover screen and a new Snapdragon chipset. But, the company apparently expects the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to outsell the Z Fold 8, with insiders calling it "the key to next year's increase in foldable sales."
