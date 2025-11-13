What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly reducing the Galaxy Z Flip 8's thickness and weight by over 10%.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will get major design upgrades to improve sales after the Z Flip 7's weak performance.

Samsung expects the Z Flip 8 to drive next year's foldable growth, targeting a 10% sales increase.

After debuting the slimmer foldable phone with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 earlier this year, Samsung is now working on reducing the thickness of the Galaxy Z Flip series with next year's Galaxy Z Flip 8.

It has only been a couple of months since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched, but we are already starting to see leaks and details about Samsung's upcoming foldable phones.

We recently learned that Samsung plans to address key issues of the Galaxy Z Fold series with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 by introducing a larger battery and an even slimmer design. A new report now suggests that Samsung will also reduce the thickness and weight of the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

According to the Korean outlet The Bell (via @Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung is planning "significant improvements" for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 by reducing both the thickness and weight of the device by more than 10%.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 may finally get a slimmer design

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been selling well, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has relatively underperformed. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 brought notable upgrades such as a slimmer build, wider cover display, and lighter body, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7, despite featuring a larger cover screen and a newer Snapdragon chipset, offered fewer overall improvements.

Samsung now plans to change that with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company reportedly expects the Z Flip 8 to outsell the Z Fold 8, with insiders calling it "the key to next year's increase in foldable sales." Samsung is targeting about a 10% increase in foldable sales overall compared to this year.

This development comes as Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable phone next year. The Cupertino company has been working on its foldable device for several years, and with its launch expected next year, Samsung is aiming to counter it by delivering major design and consumer-focused improvements in its upcoming foldables.