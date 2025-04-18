Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: What is versus what could be

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Almost upon us Samsung is most likely launching the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July 2025. We're expecting to see the same camera and charging specs, but probably a larger battery, a larger cover screen, and a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. For Larger cover screen with a snappier 120Hz refresh rate

Improved battery life

Powerful Snapdragon Elite for Galaxy chipset

Still IP48 water and dust-resistant

Android 15 out of the box with 7 OS updates Against Same old cameras

Stale charging specs

Still an iterative upgrade Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at Amazon View at Samsung Preorder at Verizon Retiring soon While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 brought iterative upgrades to the crowd favorite Flip 5, it is better value now that it's older and cheaper. The battery life and photography are better than the Flip 5, although the charging specs remain unchanged. The IP48 rating is robust for a foldable and the Snapdragon processor is pretty powerful. For New and improved cameras compared to last-gen

Improved battery life over Flip 5

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers impressive performance

IP48 water and dust-resistant

Android 14 out of the box with 7 OS updates Against Unchanged charging specs for a while

Very iterative upgrade

Samsung did not think outside the box with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, bringing fairly menial upgrades to the popular foldable. With the newer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, we're holding out a much more significant upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably have a newer processor and a better cover screen, but we're also hearing talk about a possible Z Flip FE launching alongside it. Allegedly, this might be a cheaper version of the Flip 7.

If you are looking to upgrade your Z Flip or are just curious about the upcoming small-form foldable phone from Samsung, here's a comparison of the two devices based on all the information we can glean from current rumors, leaks, and speculations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected difference in specs

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Display 6.85-inch LTPO (1-120Hz) 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2640 x 1080 resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, 2600 nits Cover display 4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz 3.4-inch AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748, 306 ppi Operating System Android 15 (One UI 7) Android 14 (One UI 6.1.1), upgradable to Android 15 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 1 50MP wide 50MP wide, f1.8, 1.0μm, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, 85˚ Rear Camera 2 12MP ultrawide 12MP ultrawide, f2.2, 1.12μm, 123˚ Front-facing Camera 10MP wide 10MP wide, f2.2, 1.22μm, 85˚ Battery 4,300mAh 4,000mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging 25W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Weight - 187g Dimensions (folded) - 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9mm Dimensions (unfolded) 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm Protection IP48, Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (cover display, rear panel), PET screen protector (inner display) IP48, Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (cover display, rear panel), PET screen protector (inner display)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display and design

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

All the leaks suggest that the Z Flip 7 will feature much slimmer bezels and larger displays, both internally and externally. The outer cover screen is expected to be significantly larger, expanding from the Flip 6's 3.4-inch AMOLED display to a 4-inch AMOLED screen. Additionally, we can also look forward to the screen refresh getting a significant boost, increasing from 60Hz to a buttery smooth 120Hz.

The internal screen is expected to be upgraded as well, increasing in size over the last generation. Apparently, it will measure 6.85 inches in size, instead of the older 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display.

Rumors suggest a softer, curvier design for the next-gen Z Flip 7, featuring more rounded edges rather than the sharp, square aesthetic of the Z Flip 6.

There's also been some excitement concerning the crease itself. Samsung debuted a creaseless panel at MWC 2025, which is likely to be utilized in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 series. Another display upgrade we're betting on is the addition of a blue phosphorescent material to the OLED panel to increase its efficiency and cut down on energy consumption for an improved battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 finally bumped the primary camera of Samsung's more stylish foldable lineup. While we do wish to see cameras as powerful as the S25 Ultra or the S25 Plus on the Flip 7, it's likely not going to happen. That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 produces very respectable images with impressive zoom quality and color reproduction. It's not the best, but it definitely gets the job done.

Therefore, we're expecting to see identical cameras on the Flip 7, with the primary sensors being 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras. Some whispers on the interweb suggest a front camera upgrade, but we'll have to wait until the expected summer 2025 launch to know for sure.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance and battery life

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

Performance is expected to be the highlight of the Z Flip 7, as we anticipate seeing 12GB of RAM paired with the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. This is the same chipset from the flagship Galaxy S25 trio, so the results should be impressive.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is currently the fastest mobile SoC in the world, so it's no joke that the tiny Flip 7 will be powered by one.

We're also expecting to see a battery boost on the Flip 7, which will feature a 4,300mAh battery, replacing the Flip 6's 4,000mAh cell. This, paired with the more efficient display and processor, should result in a markedly improved uptime compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Lastly, we can expect to receive Android 15 with One UI 7 on the Flip 7, along with Samsung's seven-year commitment to platform and security updates. That said, there has been speculation that Samsung will debut One UI 8, based on Android 16, with its upcoming foldables, which could give Samsung a head start over much of the competition.

Naturally, all the Galaxy AI goodies featured on the S25 series will likely make their way to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't out yet, we can't say decisively whether it's better or worse than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Based on leaks and trends, it's safe to assume that the Flip 7 will cost more or less the same as the Flip 6 at launch. It's definitely going to boast upgraded hardware, but we're not yet sure whether the upgrades will be good enough to warrant an upgrade.

If you're not a Flip 6 owner, though, getting the latest version of Android out of the box, along with tons of fun AI features and the promise of seven years of OS and security updates, is reason enough to buy the Flip 7 once it's available.

