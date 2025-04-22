Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 The next Galaxy Z Fold device The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the company's thinnest foldable device yet, and it'll likely bring along a host of other upgrades as well. As of now, the rumored list of changes includes a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bigger screens, and a 200MP main camera sensor. That'll make it a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 5. For Rumored larger main and cover screens

Possible display with no visible crease

Rumored new S Pen with thicker design

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

New 200MP main camera sensor Against Still not as thin as the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V3

Could be an incremental update over the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Potential price hike

No other camera upgrades outside of main sensor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 View at AT&T Mobility View at Amazon View at Samsung Starting to lag behind While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still a great foldable, it's slowly starting to show its age. The phone is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy platform, which isn't as suited for AI tasks as newer chips. Plus, it has older camera hardware and some durability concerns. For Familiar design that looks similar to newer Galaxy Z Fold models

Still covered by software support promise

Fairly light compared to non-Samsung foldables in the U.S.

Can use great multitasking software in One UI Against No dust resistance

Older camera hardware

Aging processor

Foldable screen has visible crease

Displays have a tendency to flicker

Samsung's foldable lineup has become known for its incremental upgrades, which don't amount to much from generation to generation. However, if you wait two or three years for upgrades to accumulate, a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device becomes significantly more appealing. So, how does the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 factor into this pattern?

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is expected to provide a few tangible upgrades that will make it a compelling foldable compared to prior models. Current rumors and leaks suggest that this generation will feature larger screens, a chip upgrade, and a new camera. That could make it an enticing upgrade for Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners. Let's break down how these two models might compare in this early look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Pricing and availability

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung typically hosts two Galaxy Unpacked events each year — one just after the new year and another in midsummer. The latter is where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 announced, most likely in July 2025. Per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may arrive with a price hike compared to its predecessor, which retailed for $1,899.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerful but expensive processor, could be the reason for the rumored price increase. This would be a price hike beyond the raised prices announced last year with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, cost $1,799 in 2023.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, which are the same we expect to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design and hardware

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

According to leaks, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to have a similar appearance, featuring a triple-camera system on the back. However, that's where the similarities end. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may adopt the new, boxy and rectangular design introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It may also feature a redesigned hinge that closes completely flat, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a slight gap between the two displays when closed.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also sports the narrower cover display, measuring 6.2 inches with a 1:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to offer a wider 6.5-inch OLED panel. We can likely expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7's cover screen to match the specifications of recent Galaxy foldables, such as Dynamic AMOLED 2x and variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be larger, too. Current rumors indicate Samsung will add an 8.2-inch foldable OLED this year, and it's possible this display will have no visible crease. The company previewed a creaseless foldable display at MWC Barcelona 2025, but it has not been confirmed to arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only offers a 7.6-inch foldable screen.

According to an Android Headlines report, the image below represents a CAD rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design. The foldable is set to measure 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when unfolded and weigh just 136 grams. These leaked dimensions indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be significantly thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which measures 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm when unfolded and weighs 253 grams.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

For the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be one of the first Samsung phones to ship with a new version of Android. It's said to launch with One UI 8, which will be based on Android 16. This is made possible due to Google's new rollout pace for Android, which sees new version upgrades released in the second quarter of each year.

The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which brings overall improvements and superior AI processing. It's a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which powers the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Folding display 8.2-inch OLED with possible creaseless panel 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2,176 x 1,812 resolution, 21.6:18 ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness Cover display 6.5-inch OLED 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (48-120Hz), 2,316 x 904, 23.1:9 ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness Operating System Android 16 (One UI 8) One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13)[upgradeable] Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 4,400mAh 4,400mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless Rear cameras 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display) 10MP (cover screen) + 4MP (under-display camera) Dimensions Unfolded (158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm) Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm; Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm Weight 236g 253g Colors Black, Silver, CoralRed Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

Unfortunately, current rumors predict that both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same battery capacity and charging speeds. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh capacity and can charge at up to 25W wired, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't expected to improve on those figures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Cameras

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung has been notoriously complacent with its foldable cameras, but that's finally starting to change this year. The company is expected to swap the main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in favor of a new 200MP sensor. Rumors suggest that the 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition — exclusively sold in China and Korea — will be introduced to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 globally.

It replaces the old 50MP primary camera sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's camera hardware is rumored to be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5's lenses. That means both devices would have a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.

We haven't heard anything about Samsung changing up the front-facing cameras, so these will likely be the same 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display camera we're familiar with on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Will it be worth the wait?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

For existing Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to bring along major changes that might be worth an upgrade. It may be significantly thinner and more durable, with advanced foldable display technologies, a better hinge, and dust resistance. The likely chip upgrade, Galaxy AI features, and rumored 200MP primary camera round out the improved experience.

However, it's a tall ask to pay potentially more than $1,899 on a new phone just two years after investing $1,799 in a Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's even tougher when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to have the same charging speeds and battery capacity. As such, it's far from a slam-dunk upgrade at the moment — but plenty can change ahead of Samsung's official announcement this summer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Soon to be the best When it officially releases, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to be the brand's best foldable yet. It's a big upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a far better chip, camera, and displays. Still, the high retail price may be off-putting for some prospective buyers.