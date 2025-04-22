Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Could it be time to upgrade soon?
The upcoming model could likely bring a slew of improvements over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The next Galaxy Z Fold device
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the company's thinnest foldable device yet, and it'll likely bring along a host of other upgrades as well. As of now, the rumored list of changes includes a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bigger screens, and a 200MP main camera sensor. That'll make it a worthy upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
For
- Rumored larger main and cover screens
- Possible display with no visible crease
- Rumored new S Pen with thicker design
- Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
- New 200MP main camera sensor
Against
- Still not as thin as the Oppo Find N5 or the Honor Magic V3
- Could be an incremental update over the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Potential price hike
- No other camera upgrades outside of main sensor
Starting to lag behind
While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still a great foldable, it's slowly starting to show its age. The phone is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy platform, which isn't as suited for AI tasks as newer chips. Plus, it has older camera hardware and some durability concerns.
For
- Familiar design that looks similar to newer Galaxy Z Fold models
- Still covered by software support promise
- Fairly light compared to non-Samsung foldables in the U.S.
- Can use great multitasking software in One UI
Against
- No dust resistance
- Older camera hardware
- Aging processor
- Foldable screen has visible crease
- Displays have a tendency to flicker
Samsung's foldable lineup has become known for its incremental upgrades, which don't amount to much from generation to generation. However, if you wait two or three years for upgrades to accumulate, a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device becomes significantly more appealing. So, how does the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 factor into this pattern?
With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is expected to provide a few tangible upgrades that will make it a compelling foldable compared to prior models. Current rumors and leaks suggest that this generation will feature larger screens, a chip upgrade, and a new camera. That could make it an enticing upgrade for Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners. Let's break down how these two models might compare in this early look.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Pricing and availability
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Samsung typically hosts two Galaxy Unpacked events each year — one just after the new year and another in midsummer. The latter is where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 announced, most likely in July 2025. Per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may arrive with a price hike compared to its predecessor, which retailed for $1,899.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerful but expensive processor, could be the reason for the rumored price increase. This would be a price hike beyond the raised prices announced last year with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, cost $1,799 in 2023.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, which are the same we expect to see on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design and hardware
According to leaks, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to have a similar appearance, featuring a triple-camera system on the back. However, that's where the similarities end. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may adopt the new, boxy and rectangular design introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It may also feature a redesigned hinge that closes completely flat, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a slight gap between the two displays when closed.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also sports the narrower cover display, measuring 6.2 inches with a 1:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to offer a wider 6.5-inch OLED panel. We can likely expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7's cover screen to match the specifications of recent Galaxy foldables, such as Dynamic AMOLED 2x and variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz.
The outer display of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be larger, too. Current rumors indicate Samsung will add an 8.2-inch foldable OLED this year, and it's possible this display will have no visible crease. The company previewed a creaseless foldable display at MWC Barcelona 2025, but it has not been confirmed to arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only offers a 7.6-inch foldable screen.
According to an Android Headlines report, the image below represents a CAD rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design. The foldable is set to measure 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm when unfolded and weigh just 136 grams. These leaked dimensions indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be significantly thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which measures 132.6 x 153.5 x 5.6mm when unfolded and weighs 253 grams.
For the first time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be one of the first Samsung phones to ship with a new version of Android. It's said to launch with One UI 8, which will be based on Android 16. This is made possible due to Google's new rollout pace for Android, which sees new version upgrades released in the second quarter of each year.
The phone will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which brings overall improvements and superior AI processing. It's a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which powers the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Category
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (rumored/expected)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Folding display
8.2-inch OLED with possible creaseless panel
7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2,176 x 1,812 resolution, 21.6:18 ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness
Cover display
6.5-inch OLED
6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (48-120Hz), 2,316 x 904, 23.1:9 ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness
Operating System
Android 16 (One UI 8)
One UI 5.1.1 (Android 13)[upgradeable]
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
RAM
12GB
12GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery
4,400mAh
4,400mAh
Charging
25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless
25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless
Rear cameras
200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto
Selfie cameras
10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display)
10MP (cover screen) + 4MP (under-display camera)
Dimensions
Unfolded (158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm)
Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm; Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
Weight
236g
253g
Colors
Black, Silver, CoralRed
Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue
Unfortunately, current rumors predict that both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same battery capacity and charging speeds. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4,400mAh capacity and can charge at up to 25W wired, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't expected to improve on those figures.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Cameras
Samsung has been notoriously complacent with its foldable cameras, but that's finally starting to change this year. The company is expected to swap the main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in favor of a new 200MP sensor. Rumors suggest that the 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition — exclusively sold in China and Korea — will be introduced to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 globally.
It replaces the old 50MP primary camera sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's camera hardware is rumored to be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5's lenses. That means both devices would have a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom.
We haven't heard anything about Samsung changing up the front-facing cameras, so these will likely be the same 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display camera we're familiar with on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Will it be worth the wait?
For existing Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to bring along major changes that might be worth an upgrade. It may be significantly thinner and more durable, with advanced foldable display technologies, a better hinge, and dust resistance. The likely chip upgrade, Galaxy AI features, and rumored 200MP primary camera round out the improved experience.
However, it's a tall ask to pay potentially more than $1,899 on a new phone just two years after investing $1,799 in a Galaxy Z Fold 5. That's even tougher when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to have the same charging speeds and battery capacity. As such, it's far from a slam-dunk upgrade at the moment — but plenty can change ahead of Samsung's official announcement this summer.
Soon to be the best
When it officially releases, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to be the brand's best foldable yet. It's a big upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a far better chip, camera, and displays. Still, the high retail price may be off-putting for some prospective buyers.
Only great at the right price
If you're looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, it has to be because you want a foldable on a budget. Otherwise, Galaxy Z Fold 7 is set to be a significant upgrade over the older model. Current Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners will have to decide whether the higher asking price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is worth the upgrade.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.