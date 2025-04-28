Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Slimming down the competition The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to finally bring some of the exclusive features from the Fold 6 Special Edition, to a global audience. I am of course talking about the slimmer design and 200MP main camera. We could see a new 'creaseless' display too if Samsung is feeling especially adventurous. What I'm afraid of though is another price increase, which is never a good thing for consumers. For Larger inner and outer displays

Display with no visible crease (maybe)

Rumored new S Pen with thicker design

Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset

New 200MP main camera sensor

IP48 (or better) rating Against Could be more expensive

Might not be a massive upgrade over Fold 6

Questionable value at this point OPPO Find N5 Check Amazon The gold standard It seems nearly every other phone company has beat Samsung at its own game. Take the Find N5 for instance, which happens to be a near-perfect foldable with no real major con. It's insanely thin, the folding display has no crease, the cameras are stellar, and it gets an IPX9 rating. The only reason for not buying it is the limited global availability. For Unbelievably thin design

Great to hold and use

No visible crease

Bright AMOLED panels inside and out

Outstanding cameras

Class-leading battery life with 80W charging and 50W AirVOOC

IPX9 ingress protection Against Some software quirks still remain

Limited global availability

Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship foldables sometime in July, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as the star of the show. Samsung essentially pioneered this segment by bringing the first horizontal foldable to the global market, and it hasn't stopped since. It has been getting a bit complacent of late with its lead and has been churning out iterative updates for the past few generations. Meanwhile, others, such as OPPO, have caught up and surpassed Samsung in many areas.

The OPPO Find N5 received a glowing review from our in-house Android expert, Harish Jonnalagadda, who described it as the best foldable he has ever used. That's a big claim considering he has pretty much tested every single one out there, no matter their availability.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected to be slimmer and feature improved cameras, can it challenge the Find N5? We have compiled this Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. OPPO Find N5 comparison based on all the available information about Samsung's next foldable, although it remains speculative until the phone is officially announced.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. OPPO Find N5: Pricing and availability

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

A Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 crease comparison with their screens on. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely going to be an expensive phone. Rumors floating around suggest that it could cost more than the $1,799 starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which wouldn't surprise us.

If it actually uses all the new tech we expect it to, a $100 price increase is to be expected. As is usually the case with Samsung's launches, the phone will go up for pre-orders once it has been announced, and general availability should be a couple of weeks later. This will vary by region, with certain countries getting it later than others.

The OPPO Find N5 was launched in February 2025 at SGD 2,499, equivalent to approximately $1,900 U.S. The global model is available in a single variant, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The main problem here is availability. Except for a few regions, the Find N5 is not available, even in the U.S. This is where Samsung gets to flex its wider market reach as the Fold 7 will most certainly launch in the U.S. and all major global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. OPPO Find N5: Design and displays

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get a major design shakeup. Going by the CAD render above, the Fold 7 should be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than even the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (SE), which only launched in South Korea. The Fold 7 would be the slimmest Fold device yet, but still not as slim as the Find N5, which is 4.2mm when opened.

The footprint of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also expected to be slightly larger, as Samsung is anticipated to increase the sizes of both displays. The outer screen is expected to increase to 6.5 inches, while the folding screen is expected to be 8.2 inches. It's still unclear if Samsung will use its latest creaseless foldable panel that it showcased at MWC 2025 in the Fold 7 or if it will save it for a Fold 7 SE, perhaps.

Another big question mark is whether Samsung will sacrifice S Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in order to achieve that level of thinness? The Z Fold 6 SE didn't support the S Pen, and for a while, there was talk that the Fold 7 might ditch support too. However, a recent rumor now suggests that S Pen support will continue with the Z Fold 7. In fact, Samsung is reportedly working on a new, thicker version of the stylus for the Fold 7.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What makes the OPPO Find N5 a joy to use is that it doesn't have an awkward in-hand feel when it's closed, thanks to the wider aspect ratio. This makes it look and feel like a regular smartphone, which means apps, typing, and any other interaction feel normal too.

OPPO has fitted two massive displays on the phone. There's a 6.62-inch OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an 8.12-inch folding OLED panel with up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. In our experience testing the phone, OPPO has done a phenomenal job with the displays, as both are equally bright, responsive, and a joy to use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. OPPO Find N5: Specs and software

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get the obvious hardware upgrades, like the shift to the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC for better performance. We're expecting 12GB of RAM once again, with three storage tiers of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. X leakster The Galox also suggests that the Fold 7 will have improved dust and water resistance, a larger vapor chamber for cooling, and improved speakers and haptics.

The battery capacity is expected to stay the same at 4,400mAh, but actual battery life might be better with the more power-efficient chip. Software will also play a big role in determining battery life, and the Fold 7 is expected to launch with One UI 8. This will be based on Android 16, and the Fold 7 should get seven years of OS upgrades.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (rumored/expected) OPPO Find N5 Folding display 8.2-inch OLED 8.12-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, 2248 x 2480, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1400 nits, 2100 nits max Cover display 6.5-inch OLED 6.62-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, 2616 x 1140, HDR10+ Dolby Vision, 1600 nits HBM, 2540 nits max Operating System Android 16 (One UI 8) ColorOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 512GB Battery 4,400mAh 5,600mAh Charging 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 4.5 reverse wireless 80W wired charging, 50W AirVOOC charging via magnetic case Rear cameras 200MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 4MP (folding display) 8MP (cover display) Dimensions Unfolded (158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm) Folded ( 160.8 x 74.4 × 8.93 mm); Unfolded (160.8 × 145.5 × 4.21 mm) Weight 236g 229g Colors -- Black, White

The OPPO Find N5 delivers amazing performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. There's also ample 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making this a great media machine. Even though the Find N5 benchmarks lower than a standard phone with the same chip, you'll never notice this difference during actual usage. The phone runs on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The interface is functional but has a slight learning curve.

Battery life is one of the Find N5's highlight features as the massive 5,600mAh capacity outlasts pretty much all other foldables, as pointed out by Harish in his review. The secret to this is the silicon battery tech used in the Find N5, which offers better density and longevity.

Charging speeds are also incredibly quick, with 80W wired and 50W wireless. These are speeds the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can only dream of. The best part is that OPPO bundles the wired charger with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. OPPO Find N5: Cameras

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung is finally expected to upgrade the main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You should expect the same 200MP main sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Many of the leaks so far seem to suggest it, so this might just happen.

The rest of the sensors probably won't get any change, though, so you should see the 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide accompanying the main camera. We're hoping to see an upgraded under-display front camera in the folding screen, which is in desperate need of a quality bump.

The OPPO Find N5 has an impressive set of rear cameras that deliver excellent details, color reproduction, and telephoto capabilities. For a foldable, Harish deems the N5's cameras to be even better than the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9, which is high praise. The phone also features several AI editing tools, including eraser mode and an unblur option, both of which work exceptionally well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Which one is the best?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Based on what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 so far, the OPPO Find N5 appears to be the better phone, but very few will likely end up buying it. This is because it's hard to get hold of, apart from Singapore and maybe a few other regions. It's also very expensive, which makes it a bit of a gamble if you don't have OPPO's after-sales support where you live.

Clearly, being the best foldable is not enough if most can't buy it.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely once again outsell most other foldables for the simple fact that it's more easily available in a lot more regions. We really hope Samsung delivers a knockout upgrade to justify the pricing; otherwise, there will be little incentive to upgrade from an older Fold phone. The launch is not too far away, and I'm sure we should get more substantial leaks by the time July comes around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Slim is in The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is about to finally catch up with the rest of the foldable market with a slimmer and lighter product. The other upgrades don't look too substantial though, which makes me question Samsung's ideology behind these releases.