Wearables are anything and everything mobile that's moved from a more traditional phone to something you wear on your body. Maybe it's a smartwatch or fitness tracker. It could even be smart glasses or wireless earbuds. Or perhaps it's even something built into clothing.
Latest about Wearables
Google’s Pixel Watch might be the first smartwatch to support ‘skin gestures’
By Babu Mohan published
Google is apparently working on a new technology that will allow users to control wearable using "skin gestures."
Most fitness app subscriptions aren't worth the cost
By Michael L Hicks published
Any fitness smartwatch or tracker with a free trial to a subscription service is just playing the long game with your wallet
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 leak reveals built-in GPS and an Always On Display
By Babu Mohan published
A new leak has revealed some of the key features of Xiaomi's next budget fitness tracker.
Pixel Watch leak suggests it could outmatch the Galaxy Watch 4 in one key area
By Jay Bonggolto published
The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a have reportedly appeared in an inventory system of a U.S. carrier, revealing their colorways and storage capacities.
Fitbit is recalling over 1 million Ionic smartwatches — here's why
By Babu Mohan published
Fitbit is recalling about 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard.
Garmin Lily review: A stylish smartwatch for feminine women
By Courtney Lynch published
While not all women want a smartwatch that doubles as a fashion accessory, the Garmin Lily caters to those that do. It handles all of the basics quite well, and it looks good doing it.
Best cheap smartwatch for Android 2022
By Courtney Lynch published
If you want to own an Android smartwatch without breaking the bank, be sure to check out these affordable options!
Future Garmin Venu smartwatches could get solar-charging OLED displays
By Derrek Lee last updated
Garmin has registered a patent for a display technology that could place solar-charging modules within the display to help extend battery life and improve visibility.
