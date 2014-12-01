Explore Wearables

Wearables

By last updated

Wearables are anything and everything mobile that's moved from a more traditional phone to something you wear on your body. Maybe it's a smartwatch or fitness tracker. It could even be smart glasses or wireless earbuds. Or perhaps it's even something built into clothing. 

Latest about Wearables

Google Pixel Watch Leak

Google’s Pixel Watch might be the first smartwatch to support ‘skin gestures’

By Babu Mohan published

Google is apparently working on a new technology that will allow users to control wearable using "skin gestures."

An animated workout on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus display

Most fitness app subscriptions aren't worth the cost

By Michael L Hicks published

Any fitness smartwatch or tracker with a free trial to a subscription service is just playing the long game with your wallet

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 review

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 leak reveals built-in GPS and an Always On Display

By Babu Mohan published

A new leak has revealed some of the key features of Xiaomi's next budget fitness tracker.

Google Pixel Watch leaked image against a black background

Pixel Watch leak suggests it could outmatch the Galaxy Watch 4 in one key area

By Jay Bonggolto published

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a have reportedly appeared in an inventory system of a U.S. carrier, revealing their colorways and storage capacities.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

Fitbit is recalling over 1 million Ionic smartwatches — here's why

By Babu Mohan published

Fitbit is recalling about 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches due to a burn hazard.

Garmin Lily Heart Rate

Garmin Lily review: A stylish smartwatch for feminine women

By Courtney Lynch published

While not all women want a smartwatch that doubles as a fashion accessory, the Garmin Lily caters to those that do. It handles all of the basics quite well, and it looks good doing it.

Fitbit Versa 3

Best cheap smartwatch for Android 2022

By Courtney Lynch published

If you want to own an Android smartwatch without breaking the bank, be sure to check out these affordable options!

Sony LinkBuds Review

Sony LinkBuds review: Not exactly a hole in one

By Derrek Lee last updated

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus Quick Settings menu

Future Garmin Venu smartwatches could get solar-charging OLED displays

By Derrek Lee last updated

Garmin has registered a patent for a display technology that could place solar-charging modules within the display to help extend battery life and improve visibility.

Amazon Halo View activity points

Amazon Halo View vs. Fitbit Inspire 2

By Courtney Lynch published

If you're shopping for an affordable fitness tracker, you may end up having to choose between the Amazon Halo View and Fitbit Inspire 2. We can help you decide!

123456789Archives