What you need to know

A 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 model has appeared with an FCC listing.

OnePlus will likely use the Oppo Watch X2 Mini as the template for its smaller OnePlus Watch 3.

This watch should mirror the Watch 3 performance and sensors, but with a 1.32-inch display.

We also fear it should have a higher-than-average price due to tariffs.

OnePlus only just launched its Watch 3 in the U.S., and now it appears it'll waste no time launching a smaller model based on the Oppo Watch X2 Mini.

91Mobiles spotted an FCC certification for a 43mm OnePlus Watch with the model number OPWE242. It measures 48.03 x 43.14mm, which is taller but slimmer than the 46.6 x 47.6mm OnePlus Watch 3, and will have a 345mAh capacity. The FCC figures also show the rotating crown.

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini was announced last week with the exact same 345mAh capacity and an estimated 3-day battery life. It sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 2,200 nits of brightness.

Aside from the larger 1.5-inch display and 631mAh capacity, the 47mm Watch 3 and this Oppo watch have identical Snapdragon W5 and BES2800 MCU chips, 2GB/32GB memory, health sensors, IP68 resistance, and display quality.

That's why it's fair to assume that this 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 will match the Watch X2 Mini specs — though the U.S. version isn't likely to share its eSIM support.

Oppo Watch X2 Mini will launch as a rebadged OnePlus Watch 3 Mini in India and globally.#OnePlusWatch3Mini https://t.co/zPoSwm38ISApril 10, 2025

In fact, X leaker Abhishek Yadav (via Techradar) suggested last week that the "Oppo Watch X2 Mini will launch as a rebadged OnePlus Watch 3 Mini in India and globally."

Earlier this year, Dr. Leo Zhang, OnePlus's head of R&D for Health, promised that they were "working on" a smaller OnePlus Watch 3 because the current version "remains heavy for a small wrist." But we weren't expecting OnePlus and Oppo to deliver this mini-watch so quickly.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GSMArena reports that the Oppo Watch X2 Mini will weigh 37.8g without the 18mm strap, while the Watch 3 weighs 49.7g and uses a 22mm strap. The weight difference should be significant.

The OnePlus Watch 3 'Mini' or '3R' could be a battery game-changer — depending on the price

The 47mm OnePlus Watch 3 is best suited for larger wrists (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We don't know if this 43mm model will be called "OnePlus Watch 3 Mini" or if the "OnePlus Watch 3" will simply come in two sizes. It's also possible it could be called the OnePlus Watch 3R, as the successor to the Watch 2R.

Whatever it's called, this model isn't actually that "mini" — the Galaxy Watch 7 40mm and Pixel Watch 3 41mm weigh 7–9g less — but it uses that extra weight for about 40mAh of extra capacity. Samsung and Google's watches are rated to last 1–2 days; we're excited to see if this new OnePlus Watch 3 can truly last three days on Wear OS.

At 345mAh, this watch has 286mAh less capacity than the 47mm Watch 3 model, which lasts five days. If OnePlus successfully delivers three days in a smaller package, it'll pressure other Wear OS watch brands to deliver better battery life, too.

Truly, the only question is price. The Oppo model costs CNY 1,799, or about $249 converted. But OnePlus bumped its Watch 3 price from $330 to $500 without explanation. Tariff concerns are the most likely reason, whether or not Chinese smartwatches are exempted from tariffs.

If this watch gets its own 50% price boost, it would put the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 at about $375, which is pricey but not too far from the $350 Pixel Watch 3. If the price creeps any higher, it could impact how many people choose to buy one, even if it's one of the best Android smartwatches.