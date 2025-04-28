What you need to know

OnePlus Watch 3 saw a hefty $500 price tag earlier this month. However, the company seems to have made some changes.

The Watch 3 was brought down to $350 after President Trump announced that he is exempting tariffs on electronics.

OnePlus stated that it needs to increase the price "due to the current market conditions."

OnePlus announced today (Apr. 28) that it will be changing the price for its new OnePlus Watch 3 down to $349.99 in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the company opened sales for a watch with an eye-watering $500 price tag only in the U.S., while all other countries where the watch was being sold kept the original price.

While we didn't receive any official word from the company regarding the reasoning behind the unexpected price increase for the wearable, it was assumed that it had something to do with the U.S.-China trade war, specifically President Trump's imposition of a 145% tariff on products imported from China.

However, it was later announced that all electronics were exempted from these tariffs, which came as a relief to many.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In an email to Android Central, the company's Head of Marketing & Communications, Spenser Blank, confirmed that the price was "increased to $499.99 in the U.S. due to the current market conditions."

Without getting into the details of the tariffs situation, Blank said that OnePlus made recent adjustments to its supply chain, which has allowed it to bring back with reduced prices for the Watch 3 in the U.S.

"The OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S. is now available at its new price of $349.99; this is the final MSRP price and will not be changed going forward," Blank added.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The company also stated that it will be refunding the additional $170 for those who bought the Watch 3 for $499.99 this month.

"OnePlus will refund them the difference to their original payment method, and they will be contacted directly by the OnePlus Customer Support team."

"This change reflects our effort to be transparent, responsive, and committed to bringing the OnePlus Watch 3 to the U.S at a competitive price point, despite the ongoing market conditions." Blank further explained.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is available via the company's official website with the adjusted pricing. According to AC's Nick Sutrich, the OnePlus Watch 3 is one of the best Wear OS watches you can buy today. It shows up with a long battery life, impressive health tracking, and an all-new rotating crown.

Correction: The original version of this article incorrectly listed the Watch 3's price as $350. The announced price was $330, and the article has been updated to reflect this correction.