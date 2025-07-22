What you need to know

Samsung Display posted a press release detailing recent Fold 7 screen tests for durability.

Data shows the Fold 7's display can survive "even after" 500,000 folds, which, for the "average user," should withstand folds for a decade.

Samsung says its inspiration came from bulletproof glass, as it increased its Ultra Thin Glass thickness by roughly 50% and added "high-elastic adhesive" to each OLED layer.

Samsung recently detailed how it achieved such a thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, while a South Korean report states the device is topping pre-order charts.

Samsung is expanding on its recent advancements with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and this time it's all about its folding display.

Earlier today (July 22), Samsung Display posted a press release about its foldable OLED panel for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has seen a major boost over the Fold 6 (via 9to5Google). Joining is Samsung's executive vice president and Head of Mobile Display Product Planning Team, Hojung Lee, who states, "This new panel not only builds consumer confidence in foldable OLED durability..."

Samsung says it has conducted tests with the Fold 7's display and can report that the device can withstand 500,000 folds, up significantly from 200,000 folds on previous Z Fold models. Let's not forget about the original Galaxy Fold that only survived 120,000 folds.

The post states Samsung Display leveraged a "shock-resistant" structure for its new OLED panel, which took inspiration from bulletproof glass. The company says the elastic outer layer (the one that takes the bullet's impact energy) is the idea behind the Fold 7's Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) outer layer. Samsung says it increased this layer's thickness by roughly 50%, while also adding a new "high-elastic adhesive" to each layer of the OLED.

In short, this was designed to increase the display's "recovery" fold after fold. It seems this has worked, as Samsung taps Bureau Veritas, which conducted the inspection. According to its tests, the Fold 7's display has remained operable after 500,000 folds, which Samsung says equates to around 10 years of use for the average user.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has turned heads

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This year-expectancy drops a little for "heavy use" users, as Samsung states the Fold 7 can last roughly six years with ~200 estimated folds per day.

Samsung's been on a tear, detailing the various advancements taken to improve its slimmest-ever Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Last week, the company discussed what it took to make the device so sleek. Such upgrades include the phone's new 3rd generation Armor FlexHinge, which cuts down its profile by 27% and enables a flatter, more open inner display when fully opened.

The Fold 7 has achieved an 8.9mm measurement when folded, a drastic drop from its previous iterations. This was helped in part by Samsung's removal of the S Pen.

On the other hand, all of these changes have seemed to benefit Samsung, as a report from South Korea shows the Fold 7 leading the sales charge over the Flip 7. This is the first time a Galaxy Z Fold device has led Samsung's sales for its foldable department. While the Flip is typically the one consumers reach for, the Fold 7 is carrying roughly 60% of the pre-orders this year.